news-txt”>

(ANSA) – UDINE, MARCH 09 – “The percentage of private expenditure credited to the total amount of expenditure of the national health service is 17.4% at the Italian level, and in this region it is 8.9%, in neighboring regions , starting from Veneto, it reaches 15%, so I really don’t understand what it means for our public health we are talking about “. This was stated by the vice president of the Fvg, Riccardo Riccardi, commenting on the sidelines of a meeting the mobilization of the regional CGIL tomorrow “in defense of public health“.



“If the CGIL wants to continue with the usual electoral campaign slogans – added Riccardi – go and check with the regions governed by the centre-left, Tuscany, Puglia, Campania, which have several major points in the relationship between accredited private expenditure and the total cost of national health service. It’s a bad faith issue.”



(ANSA).

