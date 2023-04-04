REFORM – There are 196 pages of the text that aims to redesign healthcare in the Marche region. Today the discussion with the majority councilors starts, then the various presentations in the territories with citizens, administrators, health workers, social forces. The observations that emerge will be analyzed in addition for the final resolution that will arrive in the Council

Of Luca Patrassi

The public discussion on the draft health plan 2023-2025 prepared by the regional council, in particular by the councilor for health Filippo Saltamartini, starts today. The discussion begins with the majority councilors, then the various presentations in the territories with citizens, administrators, health workers, social forces to then collect the observations that have emerged and examine everything in addition for the final resolution and bring it to the vote of the Council. “Health, safety and innovation for the citizens of the Marches” is the title chosen for a plan that is divided into just under two hundred pages.

The first part of the dossier outlines the need and demand: we start from the reference population to then address the epidemiological framework, the demand for healthcare assistance, healthcare mobility, hospital mobility and the evolution of needs. In particular, the actions and interventions to be implemented for the transformation and reconstruction of the regional health system are declined. Among the qualifying points integration between health and social care, improvement of hospital and territorial assistance, development of highly specialized hospitals and smaller structures spread throughout the territory, reduction of waiting lists, drastic reduction of passive mobility, integration between public and private services, fight against waste optimal use of resources regional, national (Health Fund) and European (Recovery Fund).

As far as the essential levels of assistance are concerned, the goal is the strengthening of prevention and safety systems on the territory, for territorial assistance the plan provides for the expansion of territorial and home proximity services and intermediate care. The topics covered concern the social health network in the area of ​​primary care, community homes, community hospitals, disabilities, rare diseases, mental health, pathological addictions, palliative care, prison health.

SOn the hospital care front, the regional plan talks about the remodeling of clinical networks, the recovery of passive mobility, the strengthening of services in particularly disadvantaged areas: to increase organizational and professional interventions that make it possible to guarantee high quality services in an appropriate and coherent manner with the demographic and epidemiological context, with the demand and needs of patients and for the recovery of passive mobility, in relation to issues such as the consolidation of clinical networks, the organization of hospital services, with particular attention to particularly disadvantaged areas. On the digitization front there is a transversal program to bring the structures, through investments in technology, to the highest operating standards with particular reference to the digitization of clinical care processes, telemedicine, the electronic health record. Ambitious goals: for the periodic monitoring and evaluation of the application of the plan, a verification committee will be identified with an act of the regional councilmade up of representatives of the stakeholders competent in the various subjects indicated and a regional technical structure will be indicated which will take care of the periodic verification of the implementation status of the interventions and any impacts on the system.

The second part of the plan refers to the essential levels of assistance, prevention in particular, then territorial assistance with the expansion of territorial and home proximity services and intermediate care. Finally, hospital care: the remodeling of clinical networks, the recovery of passive mobility and the strengthening of services in particularly disadvantaged areas. There is also a section dedicated to personnel policies. A reflection is obviously dedicated, in the health plan, to passive hospital mobility. For the entire four-year period 2017-2020, the hospital admissions component determined over 75% of the total economic value and represents the element with the greatest “social cost” for citizens who turn to healthcare facilities in other regions, not finding , within the regional health system, an offer of services deemed adequate for needs.

In particular, out of 161 million euros of regional passive mobility (accurate figure for 2019), hospital admissions amount to over 121 million euros. Similarly, for active mobility, considered as an indicator of the attractiveness of regional health systems, the economic value of hospitalizations, equal to over 94 million euros, corresponds to approximately 80% of the total hospitalization services provided for patients from outside the region (119 million euros in 2019). At the regional level, the balance between active and passive hospital mobility, while remaining negative in economic value for over 13 million euros, records a constant improvement trend, particularly in 2020, partly related to the Covid-19 pandemic which drastically reduced movements. The value of hospitalizations in passive mobility in the Marche Region amounted, in the same period, to over 120 million euros (decreasing especially in 2019), and represents, on average, 15% of the total value of hospitalizations carried out by the Marche population in the period 2017-2019. A share of 34-35% is attributable to the population residing in the Vast Area 1, while 10-11% refers to the residents of the Vast Area 4. The remaining Vast Areas present an intermediate incidence, with more significant values ​​than Large area 2 compared to 3 and 5. The total number of hospitalizations in passive mobility represents 13% of the total number of hospitalizations provided by the health service.

The main diagnostic areas that contribute to generating passive mobility are: orthopedic-traumatology (39%), cardiological-interventional (28%). In 2019, with no particular differences in the three-year period considered, the attractiveness of Emilia Romagna was confirmed, whose hospitals, public and private with special agreements, provide around 50% of the hospitalizations of residents of the Marche who decide to move outside the region. Lombardy follows with 13% approximately, Umbria and Lazio with percentages around 8-9%. Extra-regional migration is stronger from Area Vasta 1 (51%) compared to the remaining regional territory (AV2 = 20%, percentages gradually lower for residents in the remaining Areas Vaste). Two hundred pages to put on paper the health objectives of the regional council led by the governor Francesco Acquaroli.

Ambitious objectives that evidently presuppose financial resources and human resources. A small example: the list of large machines that are being purchased in hospitals also indicates the criteria and among these that they have been in operation for more than five years. In Macerata, a linear accelerator and a Tac that had over twenty years of life were recently replaced: it can be deduced that the funding was not there until the Pnrr and precisely now there are to guarantee safety and advanced technologies, some more doubts remains on the staffing front needed to scale up services as envisaged by the plan. Perhaps the hope is that the government will lead the way by varying the spending ceiling, a hope that it will have to deal with several decades of governments with financial plans of the opposite sign. How do you reconcile the objectives of the health plan with the economic resources? We will find out by living, to quote a famous song and to underline the fact that, as Councilor Filippo Saltamartini said in a recent press conference regarding the health care offer, “in the Marches we are saving lives”.