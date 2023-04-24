HEALTHCARE SCENARIO/ Beds and number of doctors, 2 myths to dispel

Two ghosts continually stir in the panorama of those who frequent the planet healthcare, two myths continually reproposed and repeated like a mantra: you look back and you find them there beautiful beautiful, you go forward and they get in your way, you try to change direction and they are always there present, stainless in their message. We have called them “myths” precisely because we want to debunk them as they are two clear errors, two falsehoods that continue to be spread: evidently they are useful for some narratives.

What is it about? In this brief contribution we reveal the two errors and give the reasons for them.

The first myth concerns hospital beds. First of all, we recall that, based on the accreditation criteria, each bed corresponds to a package of resources (personnel, spaces, consumption, …). In the last 10 years (from 2010 to 2019, excluding for obvious reasons the years of the Sars-CoV2 pandemic) the total number of beds in our country has gone from 247,399 to 210,664, with a decrease of 36,735 beds (-14.85%) . This reduction is heralded as the signal that the NHS is in crisis, is imploding, and is no longer capable of responding to the country’s health needs. Ergo: we need more beds. This is the myth. Let’s go deeper.

Table 1 helps us in the analysis, which shows the official data of the Ministry of Health (see the related publications of the years considered on the website www.salute.gov.it). The reduction concerned both public and accredited private hospitals, even if in percentage terms public facilities (-16.12%) recorded a greater decrease in beds than accredited ones (-9.56%). Is this decrease justified? In the same decade hospitalizations decreased by 24.55% (public: -26.71%; accredited: -17.96%) if we consider the number of discharges; and 18.35% (public: -20.00%; accredited: -13.88%) if we consider the number of days of hospitalisation.

Table 1. Beds, hospitalizations, days of hospitalization between 2010 and 2019. Italy total. Source: Ministry of Health.

Now, beyond the (important but not decisive) differences between public hospitals and accredited private hospitals, the overall trend of hospital admissions is very clear and raises the question of whether we are dealing with a lower demand for hospital activities or a o limitation of the activities provided (with the obvious consequences in terms of expected adverse outcomes for the health of the population).

On the one hand, the changes introduced in the methods of treatment by modern medicine, with the recourse to ever lighter forms of assistance for many activities that previously required hospitalization, are effectively shifting the priorities of the healthcare organization towards a diminished role of the hospital (less need and demand for hospitalizations, less need for hospitalization days, and therefore less use of beds); on the other, if we take total mortality as an indicator of health status (need), we see that the standardized mortality rate in males has increased from 103.04 (per 10,000 inhab.) in 2010 to 100.16 in 2019, and in females from 65.88 to 69.13, values ​​which indicate a substantial stability of the health need. And also the waiting lists, another indicator of need/demand, have a numerically insignificant impact on the theme of hospitalisations, certainly not such as to be explained by the reduction observed in the number of beds.

So? The answer is simple: seen through the decrease in hospital beds, there is no crisis or implosion of the NHS, but we are witnessing a de facto transformation of the hospital’s role, to its lesser use having changed the way in which many sanitary needs are treated, and therefore to a lower need for beds. And since every unused bed represents an important waste of resources, it goes without saying that hospital beds are (and probably will continue to be) in decline, despite the catastrophist and implosionist narratives.

The second myth concerns the number of doctors. The recruitment freeze of the last (at least) 10 years has reduced the active personnel and has enormously aged them; personnel who left (retired) were not reinstated; outgoing migration from the NHS is strong and involves different types of figures; the attractiveness of the NHS is low; many clinical specialties are in decided difficulty (especially the emergency-urgency area); there are many pipelines (Mmg, Pls) discovered and citizens who do not have a general practitioner; competitions for the replacement of personnel are opened, but the participants disappear and the positions remain empty; procedures have been introduced for acquiring personnel that raise doubts (attendance tokens); many individuals who have the opportunity leave the NHS (or its public part) because they find better accommodation in the private sector; and so on: the problem exists and it is a serious case (see: www.sussidiarietà.net). Ergo: we need more doctors. This is the myth. Again: let’s dig deeper.

Again according to data from the Ministry of Health, as at 31 December 2020, 241,210 doctors (and 343,279 nursing staff) working in the various levels of assistance (primary medicine, rehabilitation, hospital, outpatient) would appear to be working in the accredited public and private structures. : about 163,000 in the various public (or equivalent) structures, more than 47,000 are MMGs (general practitioners) and Pls (free choice paediatricians), and almost 31,000 work in the private sector (of which more than 26,000 in the private sector accredited by the NHS).

In terms of trend, the number of doctors decreased slightly (a few thousand) from 2012 to 2019 and started to grow again in 2020 (although it has not yet reached the values ​​of 2012); the number of nursing staff was instead substantially constant in the period. Looking at the age distribution of professionals, on the one hand we observe a general feminization of the profession (males prevail starting from the 50-54 age group, while women are prevalent in the lower age groups), on the other hand, professionals are prevalent in the 55-59 and 60-64 age groups, which means that in the next 5 years there will be a strong exit of doctors from the NHS (more than 40,000 doctors by 2027). For nurses, the peak attendance instead concerns the age group from 45 to 59 years and new entrants numerically replace those soon to leave.

Are they many or are they few? By adopting the method of international comparisons (European countries), Italy is positioned almost at the center of the distribution with a value of 4 doctors for every 1,000 inhabitants, just above the European average which is 3.8 doctors for every 1,000 inhab. Basically we should say that today there would be no shortage of doctors, but if we take into account those who will leave the NHS in the coming years if they are not adequately replaced we would end up around 3 doctors for every 1,000 abs, i.e. among the countries with the lowest number of doctors. If we then examine the ratio between nurses and doctors in Europe we see that Italy (ratio = 1.4) ranks among the nations in which this ratio is lowest (European average = 2.3), and if we take into account that the share of doctors (4 x 1,000 inhab) is slightly higher than the European one (3.8 x 1,000 inhab) it follows that every 100 nurses that there are on average in Europe, in Italy there are only 64, which denotes that the real shortage today would not be in the medical staff but in the nursing staff.

In the context described, local medicine deserves further study, which sees the share of MMGs falling (there were 42,428 in 2019, down to 40,250 in 2021, a drop of the order of 5%: -2,178 units) and Pls (passed from 7,408 in 2019 to 7,022 in 2021: -368 units, also down by 5%).

So? If we give any value to international comparisons, we must say that the total number of doctors compared to the population appears to be adequate, while the number of nurses is completely insufficient. However, the overall adequacy of doctors hides on the one hand their heterogeneous distribution in the regions of our country, especially with reference to general medicine (MMG, PLS), and on the other hand the lack of presence of some specializations (emergency-urgency, for example ). Furthermore, the rising average age of medical personnel and the consequent phenomenon of the “pension hump”, particularly threatening in the next 5-10 years, are of concern in the short term.

— — — —

