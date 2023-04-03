Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said in an interview with Libero that two things are needed above all to empty emergency rooms: community homes to cater for those who do not need a hospital, and more general practitioners to work even at a distance.

Use Pnrr funds to strengthen assistance in the area. Thus the Minister of Health of the Meloni government, Horace Schillaci, intends to ’empty’ the emergency rooms, as he said today in an interview with the newspaper Libero. The steps to be taken, according to the minister, are above all two: “Start community houses” and “increase the contribution of general practitioners in treatment, with greater effectiveness that also passes through telemedicine, remote visits”.

What are community houses?

In particular, the community houses they are a sort of “Multimedica” – a company that manages healthcare facilities – “but public, where the citizen can find all those treatments that do not require hospitalisation”. Community houses have been provided for in the Pnrr, and decree 77 of 23 May 2022 (under the Draghi government) defined them as follows:

The Community House is the physical, proximity and easily identifiable place which the assisted person can access in order to get in touch with the health care system. The CdC is a structure that is easily recognizable and accessible by the reference population, for access, reception and orientation of the assisted.

The aim, therefore, is to create an intermediary before the hospital, so that as many people as possible do not need to go to the emergency room. The target set by the Pnrr – a sore point for the Meloni government – is to establish 1,350 community houses throughout Italy by the second half of 2026, as Minister Schillaci recalled. There is talk, on average, of “one for every fifty thousand inhabitants”.

In the minister’s plan, anyone will be able to use community houses instead of going to the emergency room because “it is convenient for them, however avoid waiting hoursbe sure to find the specialist he needs and not risk being sent to the emergency room, in the event of non-admission as happens in the vast majority of patients”. The staff, therefore, will have to be large in order to achieve the aim of ‘ the large number of patients who make use of the hospital itself. Schilaci assured that these will be “synergistic places, exactly like a large hospital, and will certainly guarantee a better service than a congested emergency room”.

Remote general practitioner, will have to send emails with the tests to be done based on age

The second part of the plan, however, concerns the figure of general practitioner. This “plays a vital role in prevention”, explained the minister, because it has the task of “taking care of the patient and following him periodically, indicating the check-ups to be done, based on his age, physical condition and clinical situation”. In short, all those control and assistance operations that can give people another point of reference, an alternative to the Emergency Room. Today, general practitioners are few in number and therefore find themselves following a high number of patients, with the result that it is difficult to carry out the function of preventive assistance in the best possible way.

Instead, the goal is to “get to send mails home to say which exams to do based on age“, also providing “facilitations for those who follow the advice”. In general, concluded the minister, healthcare must not be “patched up” but “rethinked”, reorganizing the structures and “restoring the attractiveness of the profession of doctors and nurses”.