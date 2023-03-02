news-txt”>

(ANSA) – RIMINI, 02 MAR – The new spaces of the Autism Center and the Developmental Integrated Rehabilitation Center (Crieev) of the Ausl Romagna have been inaugurated in Rimini at the headquarters of the health company called the Colosseum. It deals with 930 square meters on two floors intended for activities of diagnosis and treatment of autism and neurodevelopment disorders which join the child neuropsychiatry service already present in the building. Every year, the Autism Center diagnoses and carries out specific treatments for around 700 minors, while around 125 children are taken care of annually by Crieev.



It is a work much awaited by families and operators, postponed due to the pandemic, given that the staff had been employed to manage the emergency, as explained at the press conference. The total cost of the renovation was approximately 400,000 euros.



“It is a center that we strongly wanted”, said the regional councilor for health policies Raffaele Donini on the sidelines of the inauguration. “It has been blocked by the pandemic for some time. Finally now we can free it”.



“For years, families and our operators have been waiting for a place of work and assistance suitable for welcoming” patients, added the director general of Ausl Romagna Tiziano Carradori. “It is a late intervention, but very satisfying.” (HANDLE).

