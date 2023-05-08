Healthcare, the great escape of doctors from Italian hospitals amid assaults, low wages and exhausting shifts

08 maggio 202308:16

“The outgoing flow seems unstoppable”, explains Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of AnaooAssomed. The phenomenon of so-called “token holders” is growing exponentially









ansa It is escape from medici from Italian hospitals. Between low wages, stress, exhausting shifts and assaultsaccording to reports AnaooAssomed (the association of managing doctors), every day ten white coats quit from our facilities. There are those who decide to move to theestero to earn more and have better career opportunities, those who opt to work in private form and those who attempt the contest for general practitionerthus thinking of having a more peaceful life.

The “token holders”, an expanding phenomenon Then there are the so-called ”

tokenists“, those who go to make up for staff shortages in hospitals. They do so through agreements between healthcare companies and cooperatives that act as intermediaries. They work less and earn much more (110 euros per hour) than when they were hired as A phenomenon that of “token-loving” doctors is increasingly expanding and to which the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci has promised to put a stop. “Is it possible that I should come to realize that this type of hospital management is unacceptable?” said. The minister intends to limit the number of external assignments, first verifying the availability of internal personnel. Furthermore, he wants to pay more attention to checking that the token holders” have the required professional requisites.

“Unstoppable Outflow” On the escape of doctors, Pierino Di Silverio, national secretary of AnaooAssomed, declared a

The messenger: “The terrible years of the pandemic had accentuated this phenomenon, but now the outflow seems unstoppable. If in 2022 we calculated seven doctors who quit every day, this year the figure is close to ten. Attention, I’m talking of those who leave by choice, not because they retire”.

The numbers

“Between 2019 and 2021, 21,000 doctors left Italian hospitals. That data processed by AnaaoAssomed included 12,645 retirements, including early retirements. The study, however, pointed out that 8,000 had left by choice, had quit, especially in the health facilities of southern regions, such as Calabria, Sicily and Liguria, but also in Lazio, Lombardy and Liguria”.

the messenger.

The causes of the great escape But why do doctors flee from Italian hospitals? In part, this outflow has been compounded by the stress caused by the pandemic. Salaries also have an impact, considered too low compared to those in the private sector and the work of “token holders” and the lack of personnel who “force one to work exhausting shifts”, explained Di Silverio. Even the frequent frequent attacks suffered by doctors have their weight. “And let’s not forget the constant lawsuits of those who believe they have been wronged in hospital, which almost always end up in filing because they are unjustified, but nonetheless fuel stress among doctors”, underlined the leader of Anaao Assomed again.

news wrapper_more todayNews”> Daily News

news show-mobile” data-block-on-consent=”” data-slot=”/4758/rti_tgcom/cronaca” json=”{ “targeting”: { “pos”:”1″,”purl”:”tgcom24.mediaset.it_cronaca_sanita-medici-grande-fuga-ospedali-italia_64469476-202302k.shtml”,”keywordURL”:[“www.tgcom24.mediaset.it”,”cronaca”,”sanita-medici-grande-fuga-ospedali-italia_64469476-202302k”,”shtml”],”sezionePagina”:[“cronaca”,”amp”] }}”>

Related EMERGENCY AGGRESSION



Prediction



news last-news“> Latest breaking latest news arrivals {{#articles}} {{{title}}} {{/articles}}