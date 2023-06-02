Healthcare Transformation – Summer School in Berlin

Berlin – Our compact, diverse and interactive Learning Journey to Berlin.

Our Berlin Summer School on the topic of “Healthcare Transformation” takes us to Berlin, the European hotspot for digital health, for 4 days. We immerse ourselves in the digital health startup scene, let ourselves be inspired by new ideas, get to know digital business models, network with founders, incubators and investors and discuss with clinics, insurance companies and associations how digital solutions can be beneficial in the care processes.