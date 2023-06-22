Healthcare, waiting lists, civic access survey launched (06/22/2023)

Up to seven hundred and twenty days for a control mammogram, as many as one hundred and three emergency rooms closed in the last ten years, six regions (Sicily, Pa di Bolzano, Calabria, Liguria, Abruzzo, Basilicata) that do not reach the sufficiency with respect to the health prevention offer. At the same time, the shortage of free-choice family doctors and paediatricians is felt above all in the North and in the so-called inland areas, where the so-called phenomenon of health deserts is widespread. These are some of the data released by Cittadinanzattiva which, like VITA has shown, for a few weeks it has started its own permanent mobilization in defense of the National Health Service “Health Urgency”, through a Manifesto it’s a petition on Change and, at the same time, decided to join the national demonstration called by the CGIL for Saturday 24 June, as well as the territorial mobilizations promoted last week by the doctors of Anaao Assomed. On the subject of waiting listsCittadinanzattiva also announces that it has launched a survey of civic access to the regions to get to know data relating to healthcare services provided in the public system and intramoeniaand verify any measures implemented by the administrations where the limit set by the National Government Plan of waiting lists has been exceeded in the relationship between the two activities

«For years our National Health Service has been deprived of resources, often indeed it has been considered the only area from which to draw to settle the accounts. For decades, health structures have been downsized and sparse and any investment in the health professions has been hindered. For decades, linear cuts have been imposed in all areas, from the safety of healthcare buildings to medicines. Nor has the focus been on prevention, which has always been the Cinderella of public health, which would produce health, thus freeing up economic resources. And the latest attempt to evict citizens from the common house of public health is represented by the intention to move towards greater regionalism, without counterweights. A regionalism that is explicitly defined as “asymmetrical”, therefore in contrast with our laws starting with the Constitution, and which is based on the idea, passed off as a certainty but denied by reality, that being autonomous in healthcare produces virtuous competition. The effect we risk is not that of towing, but of an avalanche, as the “Regional Performance” Report of Crea Sanità and the OsservaSalute Report also certify”, he declares Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva.

«For these reasons, as citizens we have chosen to proclaim a state of health emergency and to join those who have been demonstrating in defense of the right to health in recent months. We will go on until – and the next Budget Law will be an important test case – we have concrete proof that the choices and policies are going in the direction of strengthening public health by governing the contracted one and that there are sufficient investments on the horizon to finance the reforms already envisaged, such as that for assistance to non self-sufficient elderly people and for the redesign of territorial assistance. Equally essential is that the State and the Regions enter into a Pact to overcome inequalities, plan together the actions necessary to govern this phase, estimate the adequate resources and evaluate the health outcomes for citizens and for the community”, concludes Mandorino.