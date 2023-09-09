Healthcare, waiting lists, NAS blitz throughout Italy

From Udine to Catania, from Turin to Campobasso, the controls of the Carabinieri of the Nas have photographed the phenomenon of waiting lists for access to healthcare services throughout Italy. The picture that emerges is dramatic: almost 30% of the 3884 diaries examined, equal to 1,118 cases, do not respect the times established by law. 26 doctors also ended up in trouble.

In the months of July and August, the NAS, together with the Ministry of Health, carried out an intense control activity to verify the management of waiting lists with respect to the times for providing outpatient services, in particular specialist visits and diagnostic tests. The inspections had the aim of ascertaining compliance with the criteria established by the National plan for the management of waiting lists (Pngla), which were decided to ensure correct access to the services provided by the National Health Service. The results confirm an alarm known for some time.

Let’s try together Active citizenshipwhich has been engaged in a permanent defense of the right to health with the campaign for months Health emergency and who has joined the national mobilization on October 7th, to identify solutions.

The NAS blitz shows us that, despite the national plan for governing waiting lists and the funds allocated specifically to reduce waiting lists, we are very far from having improved the situation — Anna Lisa Mandorino

«The NAS blitz shows us that, despite the national plan for governing waiting lists and the funds allocated specifically to reduce waiting lists, we are very far from having improved the situation. There are many causes that fuel the phenomenon: some of an organizational nature, for example the lack of staff, others are real crimes such as the suspension of bookings, the so-called blacklist problem. These must be prevented and addressed with all the tools available to restore citizens’ right to health and guarantee the sustainability of our National Health Service”, he declares Anna Lisa Mandorino, general secretary of Cittadinanzattiva

This is not a new situation and confirms the latest data from Cittadinanzattiva’s annual report on healthcare: reports from citizens tell of waiting up to two years for a screening mammogram, or three months for surgery for uterine cancer which had to be carried out within a month, two months for an urgent gynecological specialist visit to be scheduled within 72 hours. Furthermore, citizens also complain dysfunctions in access and booking servicesfor example caused by failure to comply with priority codes, difficulty in contacting the Cup, inability to book due to blocked or suspended waiting lists.

«To tackle the problem of waiting lists we need to invest in human and technical resources and expand the opening hours of clinics to the public; put the booking diaries of all affiliated public and private healthcare facilities online in the Cups, to encourage better planning and transparency of waiting times; block, at a regional level, intramoenia services where they exceed those provided in the public channel, as already provided for by the same National Plan for Governance of Waiting Lists 2019-2021″, concludes Mandorino.

Photo in opening Luis Melendez on Unsplash

