Over the course of 2022, almost 60,000 calls arrived at the Pronto Senior Salute switchboard. This is the listening point (which answers to the number 06.62274404) activated over a year ago by Senior Italia FederAnziani and is a support, free of charge for citizens, in order to obtain compliance by the regional health services with the times indicated by the doctors within the prescriptions for specialist visits, diagnostic tests and any hospitalizations that are too often ignored when assigning appointments. Citizens were thus able to turn to specialized personnel and resolve 94% of their problems, the organization managing to dialogue, in an extremely constructive way, with the regional health services of reference, thus helping the over 65s who were entitled to such services according to the regulations in force.

Specifically, about 15% of the calls concern oncology since in Italy half of the tumors are diagnosed in patients over 70. “Added to this – declares Roberto Messina, President of Senior Italy FederAnziani – that the decrease in screening , especially in the oncological field, will lead to an emergence of oncological pathologies, to a higher staging, to doubled if not tripled costs and to a decrease in life expectancy”. “Our Pronto Senior Salute service is on its last legs and this indicates how much the national health service is suffering – adds Messina -. We are convinced that in 2023 it will be a real ordeal for citizens to be able to access services. In fact, the shortage of over 25,000 doctors and 63,000 nurses will not be able to help the waiting lists go down”.

The GIMBE Observatory in 2019, 2020 and 2021 found an overall decrease in performance of over 144 million and that of 90.2% in public facilities. AGENAS data confirm a 40% decrease in screening activities, finally over 11% of the population has given up visits and diagnostic or specialist tests due to economic problems. Despite having carried out a job like a drop of water in the sea of ​​health, Federanziani’s Pronto Senior has managed to help at least 60,000 over 65s.