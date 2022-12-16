Because it happens

The administrative data on who we are is contained in the electronic health card which currently acts as a registry office for clients and belongs to the Mef. Information about our health such as blood analysis, diagnostic tests, histological reports, specialist visits, hospital admissions and access to the emergency room should have been contained in the Electronic Health Record for 10 years, but so far it did not work because the data introduced are few, they are not inserted in a homogeneous way because the company information systems are different and often very backward (manuals, Excel sheets, photographs, pdf) and each Region goes its own way (here the investigation by Computer room): only recently with the intervention of Ministries of Health, Digital Transition and Mef of the government Draghi the situation was improving (the Pnrr allocates 1.38 billion to adopt a single national health information system and give the Regions the tools and skills necessary to actually upload patient clinical data and share them between doctors, accredited public and private hospitals).

The electronic medical record it is not used everywhere and where it is used every hospital can have its own, as well as every doctor (general practitioners or specialists) and they are not always collected in an archive, i.e. they are used only for the treatment of the single patient.

The hospital discharge forms, access to the Ps, childbirth assistance certificates are contained in the so-called National information system (Sis) which belongs to the ministry of onlute.

The causes of death are contained in the Istat registers that receive them from Asl (only in some Regions is the register of mortality due to cause active).

Pharmaceutical prescriptions are monitored directly by Ministry of Healthwith the exception of the expensive drugs monitored directly byAifa. Aifa is actually an entity supervised by the Ministry of Health and from Mef therefore he works on their mandate, but with great autonomy which sometimes makes the exchange of information difficult.

Pathology registers are held byHigher Institute of Health.

The genomics databases are managed by Scientific societies and some also fromHigher Institute of Health.