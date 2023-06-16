Healthcare work reduces the life expectancy of doctors

by Alessandra Spedicato, Marina Tarsitano, Pierino Di Silverio

Poor working conditions and stress lead to a decrease in the life expectancy of doctors. This is the conclusion from the cross-analysis of data and publications from different countries. Not surprisingly, the conditions and type of work play a role in the health of doctors, especially in some disciplines. But the fact that the survival of doctors and doctors is significantly reduced, compared to the general population, is information that must arouse attention and adequate political interventions.

In 2021, the British journal Lifestyle Medicine published a retrospective study on data collected by the British Medical Journal between 1997 and 2019, thanks to the presence of a register certifying the year of death and the specialty sector of British doctors. The data demonstrate, at a first analysis, that doctors live longer than the general population thanks to the presence of three factors:

economic well-being and social class such as to positively influence lifestyle (this element also positively influences other professions)

greater knowledge on the topic of prevention and early recognition of pathologies

quick access to diagnosis and treatment.

The English study shows, however, that this longevity concerns only some categories of doctors and the gap in life expectancy between general practitioners and their emergency room colleagues is as much as 20 years in favor of the former.

This gap manifests itself above all for doctors who work in the urgent emergency sector – but also in anesthesia and resuscitation – who die before the general population (unlike other specialist disciplines) and the risk of early mortality persists for colleagues and colleagues in the ED even if they subsequently change working departments. In a risky and provocative way, it can be said that working in the emergency sector is a specific risk factor and causes irreparable damage to the health of operators like cigarette smoke.

But what happens to Italian doctors?

In 2016, the Order of Actuaries presented a retrospective study of data collected from 1980 to 2011, proving that professions with higher income groups, including doctors, live longer than the general population. Even the data provided by Enpam, for the years 2020-21-22 seem to demonstrate a greater life expectancy of doctors and doctors than the general population.

But if we look more closely at the data reported (see attached graphs) we see two very interesting aspects.

The delta between the two categories (doctors vs general population), has decreased significantly in the female sex over the last few years.

In 2005, female doctors lived 4 years longer than the general population, while in 2022 the difference narrowed to 1.77 years. Even in men, this delta appears to be in decline, albeit to a lesser extent. In 2005, doctors lived 2.13 years longer than the general population, while in 2022, their life expectancy appeared to be only 1.92 years longer.

The idea that the overall worsening of working conditions in the Italian healthcare is influencing the health status of its professionals is strengthened by the data that between 2006 and 2009 and in 2020/21 among doctors (but not among the general population) there was a sharp decline in the growth of years of life expectancy to 68 years.

Everyone knows what happened in 2020-21, while it is assumed that the impact of the 2008 financial crisis on state accounts and the finding of high health deficits in some countries may have influenced the figure in the first decade of the 2000s. regions since 2007.

The consequent return plans with the blocking of turnover, without the adoption of the European directive on working hours, which governs the right to rest, set working conditions in hospitals on a slope that has progressively brought them thanks also to the reduction in real funding and the impact of the pandemic, today’s dramatic state.

Today, the growing presence of women in healthcare must make institutions reflect on a gender risk linked to current working conditions. There are now innumerable studies, nationally and internationally, not least the one produced by the Order of Doctors of Naples, regarding the harmful effects on health of work-related stress and burnout, but above all their worrying incidence in the medical profession.

A study published in December 2022 in the Italian journal Journal of Gender Specific Medicine underlines that women – the now prevalent workforce in healthcare – are more at risk, from a psychological point of view, for work-related stress pathologies, while the journal Current Biology has disclosed the brain damage caused by prolonged cognitive tasks (multitasking, concentration, memory and problem solving), typical of some work activities including that of the doctor, favored by the accumulation of glutamate in the brain. In short, not only are Italian doctors at risk of dying before the general population but above all of presenting greater morbidity.

A note of hope emerges from the evidence that retirement facilitates lifestyle changes and the return to physiological circadian rhythms, such as to reduce the risk of adverse cardiovascular events. The political will to propose, with determination, a delayed retirement of doctors at 72 years, but above all the lack of recognition, in the light of all the risks listed, of their work – at least in some specialties – as strenuous is surprising. In these categories, however, we find that of the professor of orchestra, but not that of the surgeon who uses the scalpel or the emergency doctor who spends sleepless nights. As if such jobs had no effect on the health of doctors, despite what the data tells us.

In the light of these data, paradoxically, the young graduate doctors who flee from these exhausting specialties, in the hope of ensuring a long and peaceful working and social life, seem wiser.

A change of course is needed not only in the defense of the public and national health system but also of its professionals, an unprotected breed at risk of extinction. Because it is correct to remember that if the life expectancy of Italian citizens is higher than the European average, it is due not only to genetics or diet but also to the health system that takes care of them. And when this system, with its doctors and doctors, will no longer exist, we Italians will finish boasting of our longevity.

Alessandra Spedicato and Marina Tarsitano

Anaao Assomed Female Training Area

Pierino Di Silverio

National Secretary Anaao Assomed

June 16, 2023

