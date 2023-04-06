EVENT ANNOUNCEMENT
HealthCareWissen conference “Central Emergency Room” on June 21, 2023 in Berlin
Berlin – We would like to draw your attention to the next HealthCareWissen conference on ZNA on June 21, 2023 in Berlin. At this HealthCareWissen conference, the focus is not only on the current reform debate, but also on the role of care and the financing of the ZNA.
Topics are:
- INZ, telemedicine, nursing emergency care close to home – current status of the reform of emergency care
- Initial assessment, telemedicine & Co. – Concepts for managing acute and emergency patients
- ZNA management facing new challenges
- MD exams of the ZNA
- Central emergency room for pediatrics (KINZ) – first experiences
- ZNA – Challenges and solutions for the nursing management
- Revenue security under new framework conditions: balancing act between BSG case law, KV policy and structural requirements
HealthCareWissen conferences offer a neutral platform for discussing current developments with colleagues and exchanging experiences.
Speakers from the National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Funds and from various clinics report on their experiences and are available to answer questions.
The early bird discount is valid until May 5th, 2023.