Benedetta Rossi after the viral video of her outburst, the controversies continue and do not stop here: “healthy and cheap food does not exist” the web reacts like this.

Blessed Rossi it is one of food blogger most followed and imitated in Italy. With her fresh and natural style, she has won millions of followers who have loved and followed her along her culinary journey. However, recently, you have attracted the attention of the news for one controversial statement: according to her, healthy and cheap food does not exist.

The economic crisis it has made shopping more difficult for many Italians and Istat data confirm that the cost of food products has increased significantly. There is nothing wrong withbuy cheap products to save money, but you don’t have to settle for poor quality products.

Benedetta Rossi in controversy on the web: “it is a right to spend according to your budget”

Blessed Rossinoted writer, has been at the center of controversy for saying that healthy and cheap food doesn’t exist. In reality, his statement is more complex than it appears and is placed in a context of defense of the right to go shopping according to your financial possibilities.

Cheap and low quality food poses a threat to health and the environment. Its low cost is due to hidden costs that someone will end up paying. Therefore, it is worth spending a few euros more to buy quality foods That protect health and the environment. The Italian culinary tradition is made up of poor but tasty dishes, based on carbohydrates, legumes and little protein. The Mediterranean diet, which involves the use of local and seasonal products, is considered a healthy and balanced diet promotes longevity.

Ultimately, ours diet it should be sustainable both in terms of health and the environment. We are the ones who have to choose what to put on our table and the quality of the raw materials depends on the food producer. Acquire local, organic products and in season it helps protect our planet and support the local economy. In conclusion, there is no such thing as healthy and cheap food, but there is the choice to buy quality products at affordable prices. Defending local producers and quality products is a good choice for our health and our future.