Health

Healthy burgers and sandwiches: recipes with and without meat

Status: 03/22/2023 11:55 a.m

Homemade and filled with lots of vegetables and other good ingredients, burgers and sandwiches become delicious and healthy meals. Tips for preparation and a selection of great recipes.

For burgers with chicken, beef or pork, it is best to choose lean meat and pay attention to good quality. Instead of using meat, it is worth trying out delicious vegetarian or vegan options, such as patties based on lentils, beetroot or broccoli.

Make burgers delicious

For the other toppings, you can get inspiration from a walk through the weekly market. In addition to the classic ingredients of tomato, cucumber, lettuce and onion, sliced ​​avocado, mushrooms, peppers or finely chopped white and red cabbage are also suitable. A strong cheese or a boiled egg goes well with it.

Bake your own burger buns

The burger or sandwich tastes particularly delicious with home-baked buns or bread – preferably made from wholemeal spelled flour instead of light wheat flour. It’s healthier and fills you up better. It is also best to make sauces and dips yourself, as finished products often contain a lot of sugar.

