Healthy complexion: Four foods make your skin glow

Healthy complexion: Four foods make your skin glow

Foods high in carotenoids give skin a healthy glow from within and prepare skin for the sun.

How Much Beta Carotene Should You Consume?

In order for the beta-carotene to achieve the desired tanning effect, around 30 milligrams must be consumed daily over a period of at least three weeks.

But a beautiful complexion is not all that this miracle cure has to offer: beta-carotene, also known as provitamin A, is converted in the body to vitamin A, which regulates cell growth and controls the reactions of the immune system. The strong antioxidant effect of beta-carotene is even said to protect against elevated cholesterol levels and prevent heart disease and cancer.

These foods contain carotenoids

1. Orange Vegetables

The bright color gives it away – in addition to carrots, there is also a lot of the self-tanning substance in sweet potatoes and pumpkins.

2. Orange fruit

Honeydew melons, mangoes, apricots and oranges contain a lot of healthy vitamin A in addition to carotenoids.

3. Strawberries & Watermelon

Not recognizable at first glance: Strawberries, watermelons, spinach and lamb’s lettuce also contain carotenoids. In addition, the vitamins B and B6 ensure a quick tan while sunbathing.

4. Herbs

Very few people know that local herbs such as parsley, fennel and watercress also help to create a golden glow.

