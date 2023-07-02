Healthy diet and exercise but not losing weight? These are the mistakes not to be made

When you’re on a diet, there are some mistakes you shouldn’t make to get the most benefit from nutrition and training.

It’s never easy to lose weight. Especially in view of the summer holidays, we try to achieve the desired silhouette through intense diets and exhausting workouts. Despite efforts, however, it is not always possible to see a clear result.

People often complain about see no change in the scale number. It is a frustrating feeling that, in the long run, can seriously affect one’s motivation and the desire to get back in shape.

In this process, there are factors that should not be overlooked that can compromise even healthy and potentially effective habits. Before losing hope, it is good to analyze them in detail to know if you are making these mistakes.

When starting a new diet or joining the gym for the first time, you should always enlist the help of professionals in the sector. Do-it-yourself, in this field, is never advisable because there are errors that inexperienced people may not consider. It doesn’t take much to nullify all the efforts made and to transform the diet into torture with no way out. By taking these 5 mistakes into consideration, losing weight will become much easier and more rewarding.

What is the trick to lose weight quickly without effort (tantasalute.it) First, consume fewer calories compared to the needs of one’s own organism it is as wrong as hiring a superior one. The metabolism, in fact, in doing so, undergoes a drastic slowdown which blocks weight loss. It is a defense system of the body that can be useful in some situations, but harmful in others.Also focus only on aerobic training it’s counterproductive. Muscle mass should be stimulated with targeted exercises, such as those related to weight lifting. The most suitable solution is to structure the sport in several phases, in order to make the most of all its potential.The body needs protein to lose weight. Sometimes, a healthy diet is not enough to get enough of them. Depending on the regime you follow and the training you practice, it may be necessary to integrate them with specific products. In this case, the help of an expert is a must.The lack of sleep, unexpectedly, also affects one’s body because it causes a hormonal misalignment and therefore a slowdown in metabolism. Even poorly balanced rest can have this effect. It is advisable to always sleep the same number of hours a night. Finally, routine can be an enemy of diet. You should opt for a varied diet, which also changes according to the season. The same is true for sports training. Repeating the same exercises over a long period of time may burn fewer calories than in the beginning.