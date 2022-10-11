How to undertake a healthy diet that will lead us to have the desired results in the short space of time. It will only take a few weeks.

Healthy Diet, how to start it and above all continue it correctly, to lose weight properly. Let’s start by specifying how the word is “Diet” does not correspond at all to any deprivation.

If anything, it is something that is necessary to preserve our physical shape and health above all. Eat well and keep your weight under control it helps to always feel good and to keep any pathologies away.

Eating well also helps not to stress our body and digestive system. Then in any diet it is always allowed to do an exception to the rule every now and thenusually even once a week.

Healthy diet, the basic principles to be observed

You have to eat everything, but in the right doses, according to the dictates of the healthy diet. Very often we let ourselves go when we are at the table with friends or alone in search of a snack.

Here we must be good at understanding what is right and what is wrong. This applies to both the food eaten and the quantity. Instead, about 55% of carbohydrate requirements should be satisfied (therefore pasta, bread, rice – better if whole – potatoes, fruit …)

30% fat (prefer polyunsaturated and good ones, then extra virgin olive oil and dried fruit); 15% protein (meat, fish, dairy products, legumes, eggs, soy …).

There is the ‘food pyramid to refer to’. At the base place foods that must be consumed daily, up to gradually rise with those to be taken from time to time, such as pizza or desserts.

In fact, depriving ourselves of it completely is only a way to inflict self-punishment on ourselves. Every now and then we can make an exception to the rule, about once a week. What then is not an exception to the rule, if we are good at self-regulation.

What to eat during the week

We stick to the plan by which to eat certain foods. On a daily basis, according to the food pyramid, we can eat pasta, cereals, bread, milk and derivatives, fruit and vegetables (5 portions for the latter), extra virgin olive oil, dried fruit (30 g per day) and aromatic herbs. Always taking into consideration the first aspect: everything but a little.

For 2-3 times a week we eat the following: eggs, fish of all kinds, white meat, legumes of our choice.

Once a week we eat this: red meat, sausages, sweets, pizza, sausages… and in general food containing preservatives and saturated fats.

To top it off, don’t forget to do too some physical activity (even just a walk for at least 30 ‘every 1-2 days) e to drink at least 2 liters of water per day.