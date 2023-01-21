Eating healthy, whatever food style we like, extends life. This was revealed by a study conducted by Frank Hu, of the Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health in Boston. The study involved a huge sample, whose state of health was monitored for 36 years. The work was published in the Jama Internal Medicine journal.

Participants with a high level of adherence to at least one of four healthy eating patterns considered, for example the Mediterranean diet, were less likely to die during the study period from any cause, particularly from cardiovascular disease, cancer or respiratory disease, compared to people who didn’t eat healthy. The researchers used health data collected over 36 years for 75,230 women and 44,085 men. All participants were healthy at the start of the study and completed diet questionnaires every four years.

Their information was assessed against four dietary models (Healthy Eating Index 2015, Alternate Mediterranean Diet, Healthy Plant-based Diet Index and Alternate Healthy Eating Index). All share key dietary components, including consumption of whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts and legumes, albeit with some differences between each eating pattern. The indices assign a score (from one to 10) to the level of fidelity to each of the recommended food styles (eg Mediterranean or vegetarian). A higher score on at least one of the indices was associated with a lower risk of premature death from all causes and from cardiovascular disease, cancer and respiratory disease. Higher scores at the Mediterranean diet model was associated with a lower risk of death from neurogenerative diseases.

Current US dietary guidelines recommend multiple healthy eating patterns that can be adapted to individual food traditions and preferences. An updated version of the guidelines is released every five years by the United States Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Agriculture (USDA). “Our findings will be invaluable to the 2025-2030 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, which is being formed to evaluate the current evidence related to different dietary patterns and health outcomes,” Hu said.

Meanwhile, the food and wine tour de force of the holidays has ended, which led to weight gains of up to 2 kilos due to the consumption of around 15,000-20,000 kilocalories. This is what Coldiretti estimates on the day of returning to work and in recalling that, starting from Christmas Eve, 70 million kilos of pandoro and panettone, 95 million bottles of sparkling wine, 6 million kilos of cotechini and zamponi and dried fruit, bread, meat, cured meats, cheeses and desserts for a total value of more than 5.2 billion euros, just between Christmas lunch and Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve dinners.

With the beginning of the new year, weight loss therefore becomes a priority objective for 40% of Italians who, according to Coldiretti/Ixè, are attentive to diet to keep fit. To help good intentions, Coldiretti has drawn up a list of products whose therapeutic and nutritional properties are useful for detoxifying the body. This season, Coldiretti continues, among the fruits not to be forgotten are oranges, apples, pears and kiwis, while as regards vegetables, those particularly indicated are spinach, chicory, radicchio, pumpkins and courgettes, lettuce, fennel and carrots.

All salads and vegetables must be dressed, underlines Coldiretti, with extra virgin olive oil, rich in tocopherol, an antioxidant that fights the aging of the body and promotes the elimination of metabolic waste, and plenty of lemon juice that purifies the body from toxins, fluidifies and cleans the blood, is an excellent astringent.

