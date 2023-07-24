Home » Healthy eating, here are the four secrets for a balanced diet
Healthy eating, here are the four secrets for a balanced diet

Healthy eating, here are the four secrets for a balanced diet

A healthy diet? Here are the four secrets to a balanced diet. “Food is essential for good health. Unhealthy diets are a major big killer, killing 8 million annually, and are a leading cause of NCD deaths. Many of these victims are related to aggressive marketing, excess sugar and fat, the use of breast milk substitutes”. While there are “4 characteristics that make a diet healthy”. This was stated by the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, speaking summit on food systems of the United Nations, organized by the FAO in Rome.

Healthy eating, here are the four secrets

There are many types of healthy diets, coming from different cultures and systems, “but all of them – the WHO director general specified – have 4 things in common: first of all, they provide an adequate number of calories, without exaggerating the needs”.

Secondly, “they provide a balance in the source of energy, which must come mainly from carbohydrates and unsaturated fats”. Furthermore, “they have a limited amount of simple sugars, trans and saturated fats, red meats, processed foods. Finally, they are made from a wide variety of foods and are free from harmful chemicals.

There are many examples of Healthy Diets, he continued, “including the Mediterranean diet which is characterized by unprocessed foods, is based on fresh fruit and vegetables, olive oil, legumes and fish, few red meats. Its consumption is associated with longevity, with a lower risk of cardiovascular disease and some types of cancer, for this reason it has been recognized as a World Heritage Site”.

See also  Mediastinal lymphoma, thanks to new therapies 65% of patients can be cured - breaking latest news

Other traditional diets, from Japan to Africa to Latin America, may also have benefits, “and we need to do more research to understand their health benefits.” Promoting local diets supports well-being and brings many benefits: “they are also sustainable, reduce fuel consumption and support local farming communities. By supporting them, we also contribute to celebrating cultural diversity and maintaining traditions”. Healthy diets, concluded Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, “are an investment in the future”.

