“Healthy from the crisis”: International flagship project creates new standards …

19 million euros for 10,000 childcare places; an unprecedented network of experts

The climate crisis, the Ukraine war and the corona pandemic have placed themselves like a magnifying glass over the psyche of our youth. “As Minister of Health, the mental health of young people is an important concern for me. “Healthy from the Crisis” is an offer that offers children and young people free, quick and easy psychological and psychotherapeutic advice. Due to the success – but also high demand – we have therefore significantly increased the funds for this flagship project with 19 million euros”, informs Federal Minister Johannes Rauch, Federal Ministry for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection (BMSGPK).

Since April 2022, more than 8,000 places for clinical psychological, health psychological and psychotherapeutic advice and treatment for children, adolescents and young adults up to the age of 21 have been made possible through the project. Another 10,000 affected people will receive support for the follow-up project with funding of 19 million euros: “Unfortunately, we now have to speak not only of a crisis, but of a “permacrisis”, because the vulnerability and insecurity affects children and young people in particular. It is therefore the ideal time to expand the “Healthy from the Crisis” project, because poverty will also be an issue in families in the future. And we know that poverty leads to even more psychological crises in families,” informs associate Prof. Dr. Beate Wimmer-Puchinger, President of the Professional Association of Austrian Psychologists (BÖP) and overall head of “Healthy from the Crisis”.

The Austrian answer to an international problem

“Healthy from the Crisis” – funded by the Federal Ministry for Social Affairs, Health, Care and Consumer Protection (BMSGPK) – is implemented by the Professional Association of Austrian Psychologists (BÖP) in close cooperation with the Austrian Federal Association for Psychotherapy (ÖBVP). The project offers up to 15 clinical-psychological, health-psychological and psychotherapeutic consultations and treatments for those affected free of charge. 875 clinical psychologists, health psychologists and psychotherapists, with many years of experience in the field of children and young people, advise and treat the target group in 17 languages, throughout Austria and even in rural regions.

A multi-professional team in the service center can “match” clients with therapists in a very short time, taking into account the languages ​​offered, age preferences, location and the gender of the therapist desired by the client; the average duration from registration to the successful matching was 11 working days, so that advice or treatment can be started quickly on site or online, in individual or group settings. Mag.a Daniela Kern-Stoiber MSc, manager of the nationwide network open youth work (bOJA) knows the needs of children and young people first hand: “Psychological and psychotherapeutic counseling and treatment must not be elitist. We urgently need low-threshold offers like “Healthy from the crisis”.

The first summary clearly shows that clinical-psychological, health-psychological or psychotherapeutic advice or treatment leads to a significant improvement in the state of suffering in the majority of cases. In serious cases, a one-off extension by five additional units can be made, which serves to transition to standard care.

As successful as “Healthy Out of the Crisis” is, it has also shown us that we are only at the beginning. More and more resources must be invested in mental health care after all, people with mental illnesses usually have a high level of suffering and are often not seen in their private lives. In order to enable around 10,000 care places, the current pool of therapists will be increased from 875 to 1,500. “With our highly qualified clinical psychologists, health psychologists and psychotherapists, we have a pool of experts that is second to none. Our children and young people in Austria need exactly that now so that we can correct some of the mistakes of the past and accompany them on their way to a self-determined, self-effective and responsible life,” says Mag. Barbara Haid, MSc, President of the Austrian Federal Association for Psychotherapy (ÖBVP).

“Healthy from the crisis”: Breaking down news and barriers

The new image videos for those affected and referring agencies explain what “healthy out of the crisis” is, how you can easily get help and that mental health is just as important as physical health. These videos are played via digital channels (“Healthy from the Crisis” website, Instagram, TikTok) and are intended to encourage those affected and their families to actually take advantage of the offer. “We have to break down mental barriers that have been built up for centuries and teach children to confide in their parents or caregivers when they are not doing well,” says Wimmer-Puchinger.

Details on “Healthy from the Crisis” at www.gesundausder Crisis.at; [email protected] crisis.at and via the free service number 0800 800 122 from Monday to Friday 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

