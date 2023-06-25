Healthy gums: the rules of prevention for those most at risk

Tiredness makes itself felt and the stress of the months preceding the summer holidays is pressing, putting a strain on the immune system which finds it more difficult to protect itself from external attacks. A condition that makes us weaker even with respect to food temptations: anxiety and tiredness lead us to be unregulated. Our gums also pay the bill, which are closely linked to the general conditions of our health and can be a ‘spy’ of how we are. Furthermore, some subjects are more at risk of gum problems and must pay more attention to prevention.

Stress, bad habits and gums

Stress causes a weakening of the immune system, making it more difficult for the body to protect itself from external attacks. The emotional aspects linked to it, then, often also lead to unregulated eating and drinking many more sugary drinks, increasing the risk of tooth decay and gum problems. This happens because the bacteria present in the mouth, in particular Streptococcus mutans, feed on the sugars we consume, producing acids that can damage tooth enamel, making them more susceptible to tooth decay. This process, known as demineralization, can lead to the buildup of plaque, a sticky substance that builds up on your teeth and gums. If plaque isn’t removed with proper oral hygiene, it can harden into tartar, a breeding ground for more bacteria that can infect and inflame your gums, leading to conditions like gingivitis and periodontitis.

‘Eating gums’ smoke

Tobacco smoke can also cause significant damage to gum health for a variety of reasons. First, it reduces blood flow to the gums, depriving them of essential nutrients and oxygen they need to stay healthy. Additionally, smoking can disrupt saliva production, a key component in preventing oral infections as it helps remove bacteria and food particles from the mouth. Without adequate saliva, bacteria can overgrow, leading to gum infections. Tobacco smoke also contains multiple toxic substances that can cause inflammation and damage gum tissue, increasing the risk of gum disease such as gingivitis and periodontitis. Additionally, studies have shown that smokers have a reduced immune response, meaning the body is less able to fight off gum infections. It often happens that there are many more smokers of periodontitis than non-smokers and the therapies to heal are less effective.

Pregnancy gingivitis

Among those most at risk of gingivitis there are also pregnant women in whom there is an increase in hormones, such as progesterone, which can influence the body’s response to the accumulation of plaque on the teeth. This plaque can lead to gingivitis, also known as “gingivitis of pregnancy,” a condition characterized by red, swollen, bleeding gums. The increase in progesterone can make the gums more susceptible to inflammation, allowing bacteria to thrive more easily. Additionally, dietary changes and food cravings during pregnancy can lead to increased sugar consumption, further increasing the risk of tooth decay and gum problems. Finally, some women may find it difficult to maintain a regular oral hygiene routine due to pregnancy-related nausea or vomiting, leaving more room for plaque to build up.

Diabetes and asthma

Then there are some pathologies that create a few more problems at the gingival level. Diabetic sufferers, for example, need to pay more attention to their gums as irregular blood glucose levels can increase risks to oral health by creating a vicious cycle that results in slower healing. Additionally, gum disease can contribute to worsening chronic asthma and bronchopneumonia. In fact, while healthy lungs are able to counteract the ingestion of plaque bacteria carried by saliva, those damaged by smoking risk worsening existing inflammation.

The useful tips

A detailed study of meridol®, conducted as part of the Healthy Gums initiative, revealed that two-thirds of the population suffers from varying degrees of gum problems. This is why, both for those most at risk and for everyone, the rules of prevention are essential to avoid gum problems. You should brush your teeth three times a day after meals with an antibacterial toothpaste and a soft bristle toothbrush so as not to irritate your gums, use dental floss and rinse your mouth with an antibacterial mouthwash. Furthermore, it is essential to schedule at least two sessions a year for a thorough cleaning with dentists and hygienists. In fact, recent studies have shown that the main cause of gingivitis and periodontitis is precisely poor oral hygiene. Too much plaque allows the proliferation of bacteria that attack gums and teeth, if not removed in time this substance hardens and becomes tartar, which can only be removed by a professional. If the right amount of time and attention is not dedicated to cleaning the teeth, we risk that gingivitis will go on to affect the bone, sliding towards periodontitis, thus causing a chain effect with very serious consequences.

