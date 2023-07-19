Healthy gut: Harvard doctor tells you which eight foods you should avoid

In the attached video, you can use two quick tests to find out how healthy your intestines really are.

Bloating, flatulence and rumbling in the stomach – one in ten suffers from regular digestive problems. The reasons for this can be varied: from stress and medication to intolerance and hormonal fluctuations. Finding the cause is therefore not always easy.

“Finding out what it is is not easy because there are many factors that influence our digestion,” writes gastroenterologist Jaqueline Wolf from the renowned Harvard University in the USA on “CNBC.com”. A very common cause is diet. It is mainly about certain foods that are poorly absorbed by the intestine. According to Wolf, anyone who frequently suffers from flatulence and a feeling of fullness after eating should therefore avoid the following foods:

1. Sweetened foods

Fruit sugar, i.e. fructose, is not only found in fruit and vegetables, but is often used to sweeten industrially produced foods. According to Wolf, about half of the population (based on the US) suffers from fructose malabsorption. The fructose can only be absorbed to a limited extent or not at all from the small intestine into the blood and therefore reaches the large intestine.

According to experts, every third person in Germany is affected. You should therefore be careful not only with fruit, but also with industrially produced foods, which often contain fructose:

Baked goods Yoghurt Lemonade Cola Sauces such as ketchup Diet products

2. Certain types of fruit

Fruit is healthy and tastes delicious. But the sweeter the fruit, the higher the risk of getting a bloated stomach. Because of the high fructose content, they are not so digestible – especially if you suffer from fructose malabsorption. The following types of fruit contain a particularly large amount of fructose:

Apples Watermelon Grapes Grapefruit Nectarine Peaches Ripe Bananas Plums Raisins

If you still don’t want to do without fruit, you should use the following types of fruit instead, according to Wolf:

Blackberries Blueberries Strawberries Pineapples Tangerines Lemons Unripe bananas

3. Certain vegetables

Vegetables are also healthy, but unfortunately they can also cause flatulence. The fructans and galactans it contains are responsible for this, explains Wolf. These are polysaccharides, i.e. carbohydrates. According to Wolf, these are broken down in the intestine by intestinal bacteria, which can lead to flatulence. Most common in the following vegetables:

Asparagus Zucchini Onions Shallots Leeks Artichokes Beetroot Brussels sprouts Savoy cabbage Fennel Sugar snap peas

The following varieties are much more tolerable and less flatulent:

Carrots Eggplant Avocado Green Beans Bean Sprouts Celery Cauliflower Salad

4. Beans

Beans are also one of the foods that put a strain on the digestive system. According to Wolf, the reason for this is the so-called raffinose, also a type of sugar that the body has difficulty breaking down. The large amount of fiber contained in beans can also cause flatulence. The most flatulent are varieties like

black beans white beans kidney beans pinto beans soybeans

Much better against:

Green beans Black-eyed peas Mung beans

5. Grain

grain like

contains gluten, which can cause bloating in people with intolerance. Much less stressful for the intestines are therefore gluten-free cereals such as

6. Ferment foods

Fermented foods are healthy and actually good for the intestines, as the fermentation process produces many bacteria that are healthy for the intestines, as well as other vitamins and minerals. However, Wolf points out that fermented foods such as

Kombucha kimchi and sauerkraut

can also cause severe flatulence and should therefore not be consumed in excess.

7. Dairy products

Milk sugar can also cause flatulence. In Germany alone, according to the Federal Center for Nutrition (BZFE), 15 to 20 percent are affected by lactose intolerance. The body does not produce enough lactase, an enzyme that breaks down lactose in the small intestine. This is how lactose gets into the large intestine, where it is fermented by intestinal bacteria. This in turn leads to flatulence and even abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Lactose-free products can therefore help.

However, certain milk products such as yoghurt or quark are often well tolerated because they contain lactic acid bacteria, which make it easier for the body to digest lactose. Some types of cheese that have matured for a long time also contain little lactose, as this is converted to lactic acid over time. Examples of low-lactose cheeses are:

Emmentaler Edamer Gouda Parmesan

8. Sugar Substitutes

Wolf also advises avoiding sugar substitutes such as

Xyolite and Erythrit are absorbed.

According to Wolf, they cause bloating because the body cannot break down the sugar. The better alternatives:

The best tips against a bloated stomach

Eat slowly, chew well, and don’t speak while you eat. So you swallow less air. Drink plenty of still water. Avoid carbonic acid. Walk 10 to 15 minutes after eating. Wolf points out that studies have shown that the ingested food gets from the stomach to the small intestine more quickly. Massage your stomach. If the whole abdomen is bloated, Wolf recommends starting from the right hip and stroking up on the right side over the upper abdomen and on the left side down to the left hip. If the lower abdomen is affected, Wolf recommends massaging from right to left and then down.