Healthy intestine, you don’t need to go to the bathroom every day: here’s what you really need to pay attention to

To keep the intestine healthy it is important to know what to do. Let’s start by saying that you don’t need to go to the bathroom every day: what to know.

To have a healthy intestine, many people are convinced that it is necessary to go to the bathroom every day. In reality this is not the case since this goal is connected to other factors that are undoubtedly more important. It is therefore essential to know what they are in order to benefit from iron intestinal health.

In the light of what has been said, below we will go into more detail on this topic which, among other things, interests many. In fact, there are many people who do not know how to achieve intestinal well-being by attributing the latter to the frequency with which they evacuate. Here’s everything you need to know.

Intestine health, here’s what to pay attention to

As already mentioned above, the well-being of the intestine it doesn’t depend on the number of times you go to the bathroom during the week. In reality, the health of our bowels depends on other factors that not everyone is aware of.

For starters, experts recommend consume whole foods as they promote correct intestinal transit; for this reason they are particularly suitable for people suffering from constipation. Another factor to consider in case you want to achieve intestinal well-being is your lifestyle. In particular, it is recommended to practice regular exercise since it helps improve bacterial balance and make the response to potential inflammation more effective.

Beyond that, lending is very important Pay attention to the color of your feces. It can clearly vary according to the foods we eat, however in the event that they appear green or yellowish in color, the cause could most likely be connected to a malabsorption of the nutrients found in the foods. In this case, the advice is to follow a healthy and balanced diet in which the consumption of fruit and vegetables prevails.

Not to be underestimated is also the stress which must be kept under control. When it is present in an excessive way, the intestine becomes more permeable and therefore the bacteria end up entering the blood with all the consequences of the case. In addition to this it must be said that when you are very stressed you end up suffering from particularly annoying symptoms such as heartburn, pain and constipation.

In short, those mentioned are some of the factors that affect the health of our intestines and therefore deserve great attention. These are much more important than the frequency with which you go to the bathroom which can be subjective and has little influence on intestinal health.