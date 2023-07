With a healthy lifestyle, 40-year-old men can currently live an average of 23.7 years longer than with a very harmful one. For women, the difference is 22.6 years. This is the result of the analysis of a long-term study of former members of the US military, which a research team presented at the international conference “Nutrition 2023” in Boston. Another study was able to show how important information about cancer risk factors is.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook