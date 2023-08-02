Healthy Liver? You can find out with eight short checks

Urine, eyes, fingernails: millions of Germans have a diseased liver – this is how you check whether yours is healthy

A diseased liver does not initially cause pain. What sounds advantageous can have fatal consequences. This is why many of those affected only notice a disease when the organ is already severely damaged. Eight short checks are therefore important – and six blood values.

Liver diseases are common. According to the German Liver Foundation, an estimated five million suffer from a disease of this organ in Germany alone. The causes are manifold – toxins, medication, poor nutrition, obesity, alcohol, metabolic diseases, hepatitis viruses, but also autoimmune diseases can be behind it.

Since the liver itself has no pain receptors and the symptoms are sometimes very unspecific, diseases are often not recognized at all. But there are various signs that occur with a damaged liver and which you should always clarify with a doctor:

1. Toilet check: Is the urine brown?

Brown urine is a sign that the liver is no longer working properly. It can be caused by an infection with a Hepatitis-Virus be or one liver cirrhosis . The latter is most often caused by extreme alcohol consumption or a chronic illness with hepatitis B, C or D. Both heavy alcohol consumption over several years and hepatitis viruses cause the tissue of the liver to scar over time and thus limit the function of the organ. Left untreated, it can lead to fatal liver failure. Be careful, light-colored, clay-colored stools can also indicate liver disease.

2. Eye check: Are your eyes yellowish?

A yellowish eyeball can also be an indication of a hepatitis disease be. Also one Fat metabolism disorder such as Meulengracht’s disease , which puts a strain on the liver, can be behind it. This disorder is harmless, but it can cause the liver to break down some drugs poorly, such as certain cancer or HIV drugs.

The cause of the yellow color is the so-called bilirubin, a bile pigment. In healthy people, the liver converts it into water-soluble forms, which are then excreted in stool and urine. If this process is disturbed by a diseased liver, the dye accumulates in the tissue.

Another liver disease that becomes visible in the eyes is Morbus Wilson . In this rare inherited disease, copper builds up in the liver because the body doesn’t eliminate it adequately. A appears greenish to brownish ring on the cornea . This liver disease must be detected early, otherwise it usually ends fatally.

3. Fingernail check: Are the nails white and cloudy?

Various serious diseases can change the shape or color of the fingernails – including one liver cirrhosis . she can get in whitish discolored, cloudy fingernails to express. This is due to changes in the vessels in the nail bed. Such “frosted glass nails” can also occur in diabetes or heart failure.

4. Tactile check: Is there pressure in the upper right abdomen?

The liver is mostly located in the upper right abdomen. arises there feeling of pressure can do that on a fatty liver indicate. In this disease, the organ is enlarged and can press against the surrounding organs and the abdominal wall. A doctor can palpate an enlarged liver or detect it with an ultrasound.

The unpleasant pressure or a constant feeling of fullness often only occurs when the disease is advanced. This is usually accompanied by tiredness and difficulty concentrating. Obesity or heavy alcohol consumption are the reasons for a fatty liver. It only does serious damage when it ignites.

5. Feeling check: Does your skin itch?

Also, if the whole body is itchy, this can be a sign of liver disease. The cause is a backlog of bile and bile components that accumulate in the blood and later deposit in the skin. This so-called cholestatic itching occurs in the early stages of the disease and can be very distressing. It often increases in the evening and at night and occurs in places such as the soles of the feet and the palms of the hands. But it can also affect the whole body.

6. Skin check: Do I have liver stars?

Liver asterisks, also known as spider nevus or vascular spiders, are vascular dilatations on the skin. A red vascular nodule forms from which small vessels spread like spiders. They can grow up to one centimeter in size and typically appear on the head, face, neck, hands and chest. Liver asterisks are one of the liver skin signs and occur in chronic liver diseases such as fatty liver and liver cirrhosis.

7. Body check: do I have bruises?

A damaged liver can cause bruising on the skin. Because if the liver no longer produces enough blood clotting factors, bleeding into the tissue can occur more easily, i.e. bruises. Nosebleeds can also occur more frequently.

Especially with cirrhosis of the liver, the blood pressure in the portal vein, a vein that transports blood to the liver, also increases. The result: the blood accumulates and forms varicose veins in the stomach and esophagus. If these burst, dangerous internal bleeding occurs.

8. Upper body check: Do I have a big stomach despite weight loss?

Loss of appetite can be a symptom of many medical conditions, but it also occurs in liver disease. Those affected lose weight. If liver disease has existed for a long time, the abdomen may enlarge despite weight loss because water collects in the abdominal cavity. In abdominal dropsy, known as ascites in technical jargon, fluid seeps from the surface of the liver and intestines into the abdominal cavity. This is often associated with cirrhosis of the liver caused by high alcohol consumption. Chronic hepatitis can also lead to this.

If liver disease is suspected: do a blood test

The symptoms mentioned can indicate a severely diseased liver, but they can also have other causes. If you notice one or more of the signs, contact your doctor. He can have your blood tested in a lab to find out how your liver is doing.

Important: If none of the symptoms apply to you, it does not automatically mean that your liver is perfectly healthy. The signs and symptoms mentioned often only appear when the disease is at an advanced stage. In the early stages, liver diseases often go unnoticed.

You should know these liver values

A blood count is therefore useful even in supposedly healthy people in order to detect a disorder at an early stage. The German Liver Foundation has listed the values ​​that play a role in a table. The right column shows the range in which the corresponding blood value should ideally be.

GPT: Glutamate-Pyruvate-Transaminase

The German Liver Foundation recommends a GPT test in particular. It is “a well-suited screening test, since the GPT can indicate liver damage with a high level of sensitivity”. Because even slight damage to the liver cells increases the GPT value in the blood. This is an enzyme that gets into the blood when the body breaks down liver cells.

GOT: Glutamat-Oxalacetat-Transaminase

The situation is similar with the enzyme GPT. While an elevated GPT value is a relatively clear indication of liver damage, a high GOT value can also be caused by a muscle disease.

GGT: Gamma-Glutamyltransferase

GGT is an enzyme found both in the liver and in the mucous membranes of other organs. However, a blood test can only show the GGT in the liver. An elevated value then indicates liver disease or bile stasis. A high GGT value can come about, among other things, if the patient regularly drinks large amounts of alcohol.

AP: alkaline phosphatase

The enzyme AP is also found in many organs. An elevated AP value usually indicates a disruption in bile flow.

Scavenger cells in the spleen, liver and bone marrow break down red blood cells. This creates bilirubin. In a healthy body, bilirubin travels from the liver to the bile and intestines and is eventually excreted. If a blood test shows an increased bilirubin value, this process is obviously disturbed. This can be caused by a diseased liver.

Further examination measures of the liver

In addition to the blood test, there are other diagnostic methods to check the health of the liver.

Abdomen scan Imaging procedures such as ultrasound, computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and angiography, a depiction of the arteries using a contrast medium in the X-ray Liver density measurement (liver ultrasound) Abdominal examination Liver biopsy, in which liver tissue is removed

Prevent liver disease – tips for a healthy liver

A healthy lifestyle also helps keep the liver healthy and prevent damage. The German Medical Association therefore recommends the following points to prevent liver disease:

ensure a balanced diet that is not too high in fat ensure sufficient exercise and physical activity – at least three hours of exercise per week If you are overweight, slowly reduce your weight. However, avoid starvation diets and zero diets, as they put a lot of strain on the liver. abstain from alcohol, especially if the liver is already diseased get vaccinated against hepatitis A and hepatitis B as a preventive measure

