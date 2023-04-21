Home » Healthy recipe with crème fraîche
Health

Healthy recipe with crème fraîche

by admin
Healthy recipe with crème fraîche

This Asparagus Potato Casserole recipe has the potential to change the minds of anyone who thinks veggies are uninteresting. It is important to cut the potatoes into small pieces and use thick spears of asparagus so that the potatoes do not become too tough and the asparagus not too soft. Delicious and filling, this vegetarian main course is easy enough to enjoy all spring long.

Vegetarian asparagus and potato casserole with crème fraîche

Green asparagus is healthy and can be found as an ingredient in many vegetarian recipes. When you want to try something new and then enjoy the nice weather outdoors, make this delicious casserole!

Ingredients

  • 120g fresh cream
  • 60 ml cooking cream
  • 100 g Cheddarkäse
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 large baked potato, peeled and sliced
  • 500 g asparagus, cleaned and cut
  • Paprika powder

Prepare the asparagus and potato casserole

Asparagus and potato casserole - this is a vegetarian and healthy recipe with crème fraîche

  1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray a square casserole dish with cooking spray.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine the crème fraîche, heavy cream, 60g cheddar cheese, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Stir the asparagus and potatoes into the sauce to coat them. Pour the mixture into a prepared casserole dish.
  3. Bake covered in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Scatter over the remaining cheese and paprika and return to the oven for a further 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly. Before serving, let the dish rest for 5 minutes.
See also  Rumored that the Game Boy classic game will soon be added to Nintendo Switch Online

You may also like

today it is treated with tailor-made therapies –...

late diagnosis for one million patients – breaking...

For the well-being of body and mind, healthy...

Shoot father and 6-year-old daughter for a ball...

Europa League, Rome-Feyenoord 4-1: le parole on Mourinho

Noise is annoying: could it still be that...

Cristina Scotland killed by the cement mixer, cyclist...

only then you won’t have any more problems

tension in the Senate. Duel between motions –...

Important when showering: This is how you should...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy