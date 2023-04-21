Healthy recipe with crème fraîche

This Asparagus Potato Casserole recipe has the potential to change the minds of anyone who thinks veggies are uninteresting. It is important to cut the potatoes into small pieces and use thick spears of asparagus so that the potatoes do not become too tough and the asparagus not too soft. Delicious and filling, this vegetarian main course is easy enough to enjoy all spring long.

Vegetarian asparagus and potato casserole with crème fraîche

Green asparagus is healthy and can be found as an ingredient in many vegetarian recipes. When you want to try something new and then enjoy the nice weather outdoors, make this delicious casserole!

Ingredients

120g fresh cream

60 ml cooking cream

100 g Cheddarkäse

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

freshly ground black pepper

1 large baked potato, peeled and sliced

500 g asparagus, cleaned and cut

Paprika powder

Prepare the asparagus and potato casserole