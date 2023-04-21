Healthy recipe with crème fraîche

10
This Asparagus Potato Casserole recipe has the potential to change the minds of anyone who thinks veggies are uninteresting. It is important to cut the potatoes into small pieces and use thick spears of asparagus so that the potatoes do not become too tough and the asparagus not too soft. Delicious and filling, this vegetarian main course is easy enough to enjoy all spring long.
Vegetarian asparagus and potato casserole with crème fraîche
Green asparagus is healthy and can be found as an ingredient in many vegetarian recipes. When you want to try something new and then enjoy the nice weather outdoors, make this delicious casserole!
Ingredients
- 120g fresh cream
- 60 ml cooking cream
- 100 g Cheddarkäse
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large baked potato, peeled and sliced
- 500 g asparagus, cleaned and cut
- Paprika powder
Prepare the asparagus and potato casserole
- Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and spray a square casserole dish with cooking spray.
- In a medium bowl, combine the crème fraîche, heavy cream, 60g cheddar cheese, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Stir the asparagus and potatoes into the sauce to coat them. Pour the mixture into a prepared casserole dish.
- Bake covered in the preheated oven for 40 minutes. Scatter over the remaining cheese and paprika and return to the oven for a further 10 to 15 minutes, until cheese is melted and bubbly. Before serving, let the dish rest for 5 minutes.