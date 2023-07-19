Healthy sleep is the latest trend

Increasing importance in the health & wellness scene

SAMINA beim Health Optimisation Summit in London

Healthy sleep is more than just a necessity. It is a source of relaxation, beauty and health. More and more people recognize the importance of optimized sleep for their well-being and performance. It is THE new trend in the health & wellness scene.

Many well-known personalities report on their experiences with sleep optimization and confirm the positive effects. Andrew Huberman, the host of what is probably the most well-known podcast for biohackers and self-optimizers, has already devoted several episodes to the subject of sleep. Even “longevity athlete” Bryan Johnson always talks about his sleep as “non-negotiable”, i.e. a non-negotiable necessity of his everyday life. Entrepreneur and biohacker Tim Ferriss uses various techniques to optimize his sleep, such as meditation, breathing exercises or nutritional supplements. And of course big names in the scene, such as Dave Asprey, the forefather of biohacking, or Ben Greenfield, also attach enormous importance to their sleep.

But many self-optimizers neglect the important hours of the night, when actually more than 90% of our physical and mental regeneration takes place. They believe that they can get by with less sleep or compensate for it with other measures. This is a fatal misconception, because lack of sleep can lead to numerous health problems, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases or even depression. In the short term, inefficient sleep prevents most of the self-optimization measures from really taking effect. Approaches to muscle building or fat loss, as well as protocols for longevity and mental performance enhancement, are unlikely to lead to the desired result without healthy sleep.

If you really want to sleep healthily, you need more than just a good mattress. A holistic concept is needed that takes all aspects of sleep into account: the right environment, the right nutrition, the optimal sleep routine and the best hardware. In all other areas of health optimization, the quality of the material is paramount: for fitness equipment, training clothing, nutritional supplements and much more. And yet many health-conscious people resort to cheap plastic goods to furnish their bedroom. A mistake that could sabotage a great many positive efforts, such as a healthy diet, avoidance of EMF radiation, and regular exercise, during bedtime.

A family business from Vorarlberg, Austria, has established itself as an insider tip among biohackers, naturopaths and therapists when it comes to healthy sleep. We’re talking about SAMINA. The company, which has committed itself to the claim “The Science of Sleep”, offers natural sleep systems that are based on scientific findings and are individually adapted to the needs of the customer. The sleeping systems consist of high-quality natural materials that ensure a healthy sleeping climate. The orthopedic structure adapts individually to the contours of the body and promotes correct spinal column posture. The duvets and pillows are breathable and moisture-regulating, which is essential for a good night’s sleep.

With the Lokosana® product line, SAMINA has also developed a concept of “grounding” during sleep, which is based on the principle of grounding. A special pad also connects the body to the earth’s natural magnetic field, which could lead to a harmonization of the heart rhythm, a reduction in inflammation and an improvement in blood circulation. Further research in this area is needed, but initial findings indicate great potential for grounding technology.

But it’s about more than just producing healthy sleep systems. SAMINA lives a philosophy of healthy sleep, which is supported by renowned doctors and therapists. With every purchase, the company offers its customers comprehensive advice on the subject of “regeneration at night”, as well as training courses and an all-round successful service. It is not uncommon for the bedroom to be optimized with the delivery of the sleeping system, if this is what the customer wants. In addition, SAMINA regularly organizes workshops, seminars and webinars on the subject of healthy sleep. One senses that there is more at stake here than a quick deal. Rather, it seems to be a kind of mission that drives the team at SAMINA. The company itself says: “It is our mission to make good sleepers out of as many as possible and make the good ones even better. Because only well-rested people make good decisions for themselves and others. You are happier, more patient and content. The more people reach this state, the better the world we live in becomes.”

SAMINA offers individual advice, training and service. You can find more information about SAMINA and the concept of healthy sleep at www.samina.com or contact us on +43 (0) 5522 / 53 500 or [email protected].

There is one name behind the success story of SAMINA: Günther W. Amann-Jennson. It was not foreseeable from the start that the visionary company founder would strive for a career as an entrepreneur. For 13 years he ran a psychological healing practice in Feldkirch in Vorarlberg. His specialty: sleep psychology. During sleep he saw an indicator of the condition of the sleeper. Experiences in practice confirmed him: Patients who had psychological problems usually did not sleep well either. However, it was difficult to separate cause and effect. That is why Günther Amann-Jennson decided to improve his patients’ sleep and use it therapeutically. To this end, he developed a holistic “sleep-healthy concept” to optimize sleep quality and built the prototype of a sleep system. In 1988 he founded SAMINA.

