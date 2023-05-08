Healthy snacks and street food | > – television – broadcasts AZ

When hunger is high and time is short, many grab fries, bratwurst or burgers. However, fast food and snack dishes are usually too fatty, too salty, high in calories and poor in nutrients. If consumed regularly, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure or obesity are inevitable. The snack for in between does not necessarily have to be an unhealthy meal. In the “Eat better!” kitchen, NDR television chef Tarik Rose and nutrition doc Matthias Riedl present delicious street food dishes that satisfy the appetite and also offer nutritional values.