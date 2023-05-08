Home » Healthy snacks and street food | > – television – broadcasts AZ
Health

Healthy snacks and street food | > – television – broadcasts AZ

by admin
Healthy snacks and street food | > – television – broadcasts AZ

When hunger is high and time is short, many grab fries, bratwurst or burgers. However, fast food and snack dishes are usually too fatty, too salty, high in calories and poor in nutrients. If consumed regularly, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure or obesity are inevitable. The snack for in between does not necessarily have to be an unhealthy meal. In the “Eat better!” kitchen, NDR television chef Tarik Rose and nutrition doc Matthias Riedl present delicious street food dishes that satisfy the appetite and also offer nutritional values.

Temaki sushi with vegetables and shiitake dip

Lamb skewers with paprika hummus

Pumpernickel with smoked fish cream

See also  Clean and healthy liver and kidneys with 1 unknown herb and 2 ideal herbal teas

You may also like

I BRING – Greetings – News – ITALY

Do zucchini need trellis and how to build...

Is fasting really good for health? Finally revealed...

Acute myeloid leukemia, Aifa approves new innovative therapy

This is how you can look many years...

For Mother’s Day, the azalea from Airc –...

Why people put salt in their coffee (instead...

More than 200 thousand euros from the Region...

Emergency Services: This is how emergency care works!...

Compensatory measure for the recognition of qualifications of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy