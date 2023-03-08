Pomegranates are in high season in winter. The fruit not only tastes delicious, it is also a real booster for your immune system. FOCUS online explains how good the pomegranate can be for your body.

Pomegranates are really healthy – that’s why many people swear by them in autumn and winter. The season starts in September and lasts until about February.

Pomegranates: You should consider this when buying and peeling

A tip first: pomegranates do not ripen after harvest. Therefore, when buying, you should make sure that you choose specimens that are as mature as possible. Peeling the pomegranate and scooping out the seeds can be a pain, but it pays off, researchers at the University of Washington have found.

Pomegranates for more muscle power

Pomegranate seeds can improve muscle strength. The body produces a lot Urolithin A (a metabolite resulting from the conversion of ellagitannins by the gut bacteria) increases muscle strength. In order for the body to produce this metabolite, it makes sense to eat a diet rich in ellagitannins – and these ellagitannins are found in pomegranate seeds.

Urolithin A works in the body by reviving the energy centers of the cells. With age, the body loses the ability to eliminate underperforming or damaged energy centers. This leads to the muscles becoming less efficient.

Training is only half the battle in maintaining muscle strength. A balanced and healthy diet also contributes to maintaining muscle strength.

Strengthened cells in the body

Especially foods that contain ellagitannins can strengthen cells and keep muscles healthy for longer. Pomegranates are the ultimate superfood here. They are characterized by a particularly high content of ellagitannins and also provide a lot of vitamin C – which in turn is good for strengthening and maintaining muscles.

Apples, strawberries and walnuts are also good for building muscle. However, they cannot hold a candle to the pomegranate.

Good for blood pressure and heart

But the pomegranate can do even more: the plant substances it contains protect the heart vessels from harmful LDL cholesterol and can thus lower blood pressure. Already a glass of pomegranate juice a day keeps the heart vessels elastic.

In addition, the plant substances act against bacteria and viruses and thus strengthen the immune system. The seeds of the pomegranate are also good for the intestines. The acid in the pomegranate is metabolized by the intestinal bacteria to urolithin, which has an anti-inflammatory effect.

And last but not least, the omega-5 fatty acid punicin contained in pomegranate seeds is good for the skin. It reduces swelling, stimulates the body’s own collagen production and can relieve inflammation.