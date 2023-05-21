Healthy teeth at 60, useful tips and strategies

Have healthy teeth and strong even after i 60 years is a very shared desire, above all considering the increased risk of developing some typical age-related problems and the common desire to show off a beautiful smile Year after year.

The passage of time, in fact, can negatively affect the oral health and program periodic checks to the dentist it becomes even more indispensable, also to intercept any disturbances in the bud and intervene suddenly with the appropriate treatments.

To keep your teeth healthy, therefore, it is essential not to neglect the dental visits and putting some strategies into practice at home, in complete autonomy, to ensure impeccable hygiene.

Most common dental problems

Oswaldoruiz da Pixabay’s photo

Once you pass the age of 60, dental health can be compromised due to various ailments and real pathologies, which can be aggravated or favored by aoral hygiene insufficient or from the prolonged intake of some drugs.

Among the most frequent dental problems among the over 60s it is possible to include:

Yellowing of the enamel . Due both to the physiological aging process that causes discolouration and to the intake of certain foods or drinks, such as coffee, but also to the habit of smoking

. Due both to the physiological aging process that causes discolouration and to the intake of certain foods or drinks, such as coffee, but also to the habit of smoking Root caries . It can happen especially when the gums retreat, leaving the roots of the teeth exposed which are more subject to erosion

. It can happen especially when the gums retreat, leaving the roots of the teeth exposed which are more subject to erosion Increased tooth sensitivity . The retreat of the gums, mainly due to age, makes the teeth more sensitive especially to contact with hot or cold food and drinks

. The retreat of the gums, mainly due to age, makes the teeth more sensitive especially to contact with hot or cold food and drinks Dry mouth . Also known as xerostomia, it occurs when there is a reduction in salivary flow which can also compromise dental health

. Also known as xerostomia, it occurs when there is a reduction in salivary flow which can also compromise dental health Periodontitis. Also known as pyorrhea, it is the most feared dental pathology and represents an inflammatory disease which, if not treated in time, can lead to tooth loss. The first alarm bell that should not be underestimated is spontaneous gum bleeding.

Oral health at 60: useful advice

What are the strategies to be implemented to protect oral health at the age of 60? Have regular dental check-ups by visiting your own trusted dentist is the first step to take.

It is important to schedule an oral hygiene session every six months, in the absence of specific indications, also because only eliminating the tartar in a professional way it is possible to prevent many of the most common dental pathologies, such as the same pyorrhea. Furthermore, during the course of hygiene, a check-up visit is generally carried out with possible dental overview for early detection of caries and other ailments. Here are other helpful tips: