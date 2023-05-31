Healthy without exercise: This diet makes you as fit as 4000 steps a day

Just eat fit. According to a recent study, this could work. Those who eat according to the Mediterranean diet achieve the same positive effects as with 4000 additional steps a day. This was found by a research team led by Michael Mi from the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, USA. They published their results in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.

“This study provides some of the strongest and most accurate data to date showing the link that better nutrition can lead to better fitness,” study author Mi said in a statement. “The improvement in fitness we observed in participants on better diets was similar to the effect when they walked 4,000 more steps each day.”

The research group analyzed this fitness data

The research group looked at cardiorespiratory fitness for their analysis. This is the ability of the lungs and bloodstream to deliver oxygen to the body. Cardiorespiratory fitness typically decreases over the course of life. This is why, among other things, the immune system no longer works as effectively and the risk of cardiovascular diseases increases. Cardiorespiratory fitness also takes into account the health of other organs such as the heart, lungs, blood vessels and muscles. It is therefore considered one of the most meaningful prognostic factors for longevity and health.

Sport and exercise are of course one way to increase your own cardiorespiratory fitness. But there are differences in fitness between people who exercise the same amount. This suggested to the researchers that additional factors were contributing. Therefore, they examined how wholesome nutrition is related to this.

This is what fitness nutrition is all about

The traditional Mediterranean diet means: lots of fresh vegetables and fruit, legumes, high-fiber whole grain products and nuts, little meat, lots of fish and high-quality oils such as olive oil. In the entire cohort, the total energy intake was about

44 percent from carbohydrates

36 percent from fats and

17 percent from proteins.

This is what the fitness study examined

This study examined whether a healthy diet is associated with physical fitness among adults in shared accommodation. The study involved 2,380 people from the Framingham Heart Study, a US long-term study of heart health. The mean age was 54 years. They had a body mass index (BMI) of 28 (+/-5). 54 percent of them were women.

Participants completed a maximum-exertion exercise test on a bicycle ergometer to measure peak VO2 levels. According to the experts, this is the gold standard assessment of fitness. The VO2 value indicates the amount of oxygen that is used when training at the highest possible intensity.

The subjects also completed a Harvard food frequency questionnaire. With this, Mi and the team rated 126 foods.

The research group used this to evaluate the quality of the diet – using the Alternative Healthy Eating Index (AHEI) on the one hand and the Mediterranean-Style Diet Score (MDS) on the other. The AHEI is based on foods and nutrients that can prevent chronic disease risks. Both diets are related to heart health. The higher the scores the participants scored, the more they indicated a higher quality diet that emphasized vegetables, fruit, whole grains, nuts, legumes, fish, and healthy fats, and limited red meat and alcohol.

Diet improved fitness

The study result: Both forms of nutrition led to better values. Mi stated: “In middle-aged adults, healthy eating habits were strongly and positively associated with fitness, even when we adjusted for habitual activity levels. The association was similar in women and men and more pronounced in those under 54 than in older adults.”

In order to understand the underlying mechanism that links nutrition and fitness, the researchers carried out further analyses. They examined the relationship between diet quality, fitness and metabolites. These are substances (e.g. amino acids) that are produced during digestion and released into the blood during physical activity.

About 24 metabolites have been associated with either poor nutrition and fitness or favorable nutrition and fitness. Mi explained: “Our metabolite data suggest that a Healthy eating is linked to better metabolic health, which could be a way to improve fitness and ability to exercise .“

Limitations of the fitness study

Nevertheless, the analysis cannot be an argument for those who don’t like exercise to eliminate activity from everyday life – and rely solely on nutrition. After all, exercise has countless positive effects on heart health, mental abilities and the psyche. Regarding the limitations, the researcher noted, “This was an observational study, and we cannot conclude that good nutrition leads to better fitness, or rule out the possibility of an inverse relationship.” That is, healthy individuals make healthy diet choices.

Nonetheless, Mi concluded: “There are already many compelling health reasons for quality nutrition, and we deliver another one related to fitness. A Mediterranean diet of fresh, whole and minimally processed foods, red meat, and alcohol is a good place to start.”

Longer life expectancy with a Mediterranean diet

In fact, this study is not the first to demonstrate positive effects of the Mediterranean diet. For many, it even prolongs life – and a change in diet is still worthwhile in the second half of life. If you change your habits as you get older, you can gain more time in life . A new diet can have a positive effect on remaining life expectancy.

Rainer Wirth confirms that this has been well researched for the Mediterranean diet. He is President of the German Society for Geriatrics.

“If a 20-year-old changes to that, he gains about ten years of life. If a 60-year-old makes this switch, he’s still gaining about eight years of life ‘ says Wirth. And even someone who is 80 years old can still get a good three additional years by changing their diet. At least in the statistically calculated mean – one may be able to do more, the other less.