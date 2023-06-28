Hear (deaf) a concert (06/28/2023)

That link between hearing and touch

This inclusive collective experience is the concrete realization of what science already knew and that is that an almost exclusively acoustic experience for a hearing person, such as a concert, can become a profoundly vibrotactile experience for a deaf person. «From a physiological perspective, both auditory and tactile inputs are a form of mechanical energy, captured and transduced into neural impulses by mechano-receptors» explains Francesco Pavani. “In hearing individuals, brain areas traditionally associated with sound processing, such as the auditory cortex, may also respond to tactile stimulation.” Precisely in the deaf, this interaction becomes even more pronounced: «Brain imaging studies confirm strong responses to tactile stimuli in the auditory cortex of those with congenital deafness». Therefore, reflects the researcher, this neural overlap could make touch the ideal sensory system in deaf people, the one through which some information, typically conveyed by hearing, could be conveyed to the brain.

Inclusivity for a few is possibility for all

The idea is not new. T-shirts sold in London at rock or metal concerts date back to at least ten years ago, with LED lights that light up thanks to a sound sensor to the rhythm of the music, says Pavani, who worked at UCL for four years from London. “As sensors improve, increasingly miniaturized and cheap, I don’t exclude at all that the tactile jacket will soon be distributed to all concert participants, for an even more enriching and all-encompassing experience” observed Pavani. «Once again, innovating in an inclusive way, starting from the needs of a minority who experience specific needs, can mean improving life for everyone». There are countless examples, the most immediate being that of ramps for people with motor disabilities that are used by the elderly, by parents who push strollers (and even by runners who are too tired to climb the steps).

Finally, there are undoubtedly more advanced countries than others but, recalls the researcher who is also very involved in the social repercussions of his work, Italy too is slowly moving and for some years Sanremo has also been accessible with the LIS. «The turning point came after Covid when, after months of great exposure by LIS interpreters who, on television, every day, updated on crucial issues such as the pandemic and the measures to deal with it, on May 19, 2021, after years of battles, the law officially recognizing Lis as a language arrived». After all, she is beautiful to see even for those who don’t know her, as she shows this performance by Nicola Della Maggiora, artist and poet, as well as LIS teacher at the Istituto dei Deaf in Turin, dedicated to the dandelion, in a dance of the hands where those who know how to read the signs also recognize the LIS.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

