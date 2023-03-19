Hearables are Bluetooth headphones with a hearing aid Whether it’s loud machines on the factory floor or music played at full blast – noise can get on your ears over time and sometimes lead to hearing loss at a young age. For those who don’t feel ready for a hearing aid, hearables could be a solution: Bluetooth headphones with hearing aid functions. Prerequisite: The hearing impairments are only minor.

Hearables under test

Test results for 3 headphones with hearing amplification 03/2022

Cheaper than hearing aids The market for headphones with hearing aid functions is still quite small. We checked out three devices – two from Israel’s Alango Technologies and one from Australian supplier Nuheara. A plus of the hearables is their price: in the test it is between 220 and 400 euros. If you want a hearing aid with Bluetooth, you often have to pay significantly more than hearables cost. This is what our hearables test offers Test­ergeb­nisse. The table shows Stiftung Warentest ratings for three Bluetooth headphones with hearing amplification (prices: around 220 to 400 euros).

We explain the strengths and weaknesses of the tested hearables and explain the difference between headphones, hearables and hearing aids. We also say who hearables are suitable for, where they have their limits – and when it is advisable to switch to hearing aids. Heft­artikel. If you unlock the topic, you will get access to the PDF for the test report from test 3/2022.

For beginners in terms of hearing loss Hearables are designed to alleviate mild hearing loss. They can help break down prejudice against hearing aids, but they also have their limitations. In an interview, medical physicist Jürgen Kießling explains where they are. Tipp: The individual hearing deficit can be determined via an app and the hearable can be set up. Fitting in the hearing care professional's shop is no longer necessary. Whether a hearable is actually an option or whether a hearing aid is necessary depends on the degree of hearing loss. This can be determined by a hearing test.





Hearables make cell phone conversations easier Compared to Bluetooth headphones, hearables offer additional hearing aid functions: They can, for example, amplify sound or suppress background noise. In addition, different hearing profiles can be set up, for example to be able to follow conversations without any problems even when there is noise around them. Hearables can also make it easier to make calls with a smartphone.