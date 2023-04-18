Hearing aids can protect against dementia

This has been substantiated by an international team of researchers with a study presented in the journal “The Lancet Public Health“. 437,704 people between the ages of 40 and 69 were involved. People with hearing loss had a 42 percent increased risk of developing dementia without a hearing aid.

If the hard of hearing wore a hearing aid, the risk was the same as for people with normal hearing, reports Dongshan Zhu’s team from Shandong University in Jinan, China. It has long been known that hearing loss in old age significantly increases the risk of dementia. So far it has not been so clearly proven that correcting the problems with hearing aids can make a significant contribution to dementia prevention. It is therefore advisable to provide those affected with hearing aids as early as possible.

It is interesting that glasses are usually accepted and used regularly in older people with visual difficulties. So far, this has not been the case enough with hearing aids.

ePaper Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper