Lifestyle influences predisposition. The advice is not to leave anything to chance and to rely on doctors and specialists

Thousands and thousands of people in Italy have heart disease. The risk of heart attack, especially in the times we live in, has grown exponentially. However, there are some ways to tell if a heart attack is about to hit us. Here’s what they are: let’s not underestimate them and do prevention!

As mentioned, heart disease is a disease on the rise. To test our heart is the lifestyle, for example. Stress and smoking, to name just two factors, are certainly causes for great concern. People who are overweight, have diabetes, or have high cholesterol are at an increased risk of heart disease. In this sense, therefore, nutrition is very important for prevention.

Not only does blood pressure increase, with a greater risk of heart attacks and strokes, but eat too much salt it also increases stress levels. This is indicated by a study on Cardiovascular Research, funded by the British Heart Foundation which encourages the food industry to reduce the amount of salt in processed foods and ready meals. The recommended salt intake for adults is less than 6 grams per day, but most people eat around 9 on a regular basis. Although the effects of a high-salt diet on the heart have been well established, little was known about the impact on behavior.

Salt intake increased the activity of genes that produce proteins in the brain that control how the body responds to stress. These are the search results. And then, let’s try to live well and not underestimate the signals that our body sends us.

Symptoms not to be underestimated

As mentioned, there are several symptoms and signals that our body sends us and that we shouldn’t underestimate to prevent heart attacks. The research was presented at the American Heart Association in Dallas.

Researchers have found that there are at least five symptoms that indicate the possible onset of a heart attack. The study was conducted on over 500 men and established that problems that should not be underestimated include: chest pain, dizziness, shortness of breath, heart palpitations and fainting.

In fact, more than half of people who suffer a heart attack suffered from these symptoms before suffering a heart attack. Obviously, we don’t want to create alarmism. Having these kinds of problems doesn’t necessarily mean you’re about to have a heart attack. The advice, however, is to leave nothing to chance and to rely on doctors and specialists.