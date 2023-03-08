Cardiovascular diseases are, for the uninitiated, a group of diseases which include ischemic heart diseases, such as acute myocardial infarction and angina pectoris, and cerebrovascular diseases, such as ischemic stroke and hemorrhagic.

Cardiovascular diseases represent the leading cause of death globally, accounting for 32% of all deaths worldwide, as well as one of the major reasons for morbidity and disability with a very high social and economic impact. Myocardial infarction is one of the most frequent causes of access to the emergency room and represents one of the leading causes of death in industrialized countries.

Heart attack and cardiovascular disease: “Beware of these symptoms”

A chest pain that radiates to the left arm: this is the most typical, but not the only, symptom of a heart attack, or rather a heart attack, which occurs following the laceration or erosion of the atherosclerotic plaque in a coronary artery. This event sets in motion the mechanisms that lead to the formation of a clot, which interrupts the flow of blood in the affected vessel in a complete or partial way.

The consequence is the necrosis of the heart tissue below the coronary vessel, which is no longer supplied with blood. For those who are affected by it, or about 140,000 people every year in Italy, every minute is precious. In the face of symptoms, one should not waste time. Myocardial infarction has many and varied warning signs. Chief among them is chest pain.

The perception is that of a vice that oppresses the chest. In general, pain usually reveals itself with the same symptoms in both women and men. Chest pain spreads to the arm and travels up the shoulders and neck to the jaw. It is a tyrannical, non-pointed pain, which is not aggravated by pressing on the chest or with breathing but becomes heavier with effort.

Sometimes the indicator of a heart attack is just nausea. Sudden, like the other symptoms of a heart attack, if it is not linked to gastrointestinal problems or a malaise of another type, it can be associated with a more serious event against which to act immediately.