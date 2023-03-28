Are there really foods that cause heart attacks? Many definitely carry extra risk. But we also have so many ways to prevent it.

Thanks to the discoveries of scientists, nutrition is closely related to health. Here’s how we can put them into practice to protect ourselves from harmful events such as a heart attack.

In these last 3 years we have mostly heard about the damage resulting from Covidbut in Italy – and also in the rest of the world – More and more people die from cardiovascular disease and also following serious events such as a heart attack.

How many deaths in Italy per year from heart attack?

If we do a search on the data available at the momentwe quickly realize that the health problem concerning heart disease is immenseand mostly on the rise.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death worldwide with 18.5 million lives lost annually

It’s about the first cause of death also in Italy, with more than 240,000 cases a yearand affects both male and female populations. The latter, contrary to what we usually think, has higher mortality rates.

I deaths certified by Istatdenounce a real “war bulletin” and the forecasts are not comforting. According to a report published by Novartis (the pharmaceutical company) “They are expected to increase, reaching – by 2030 – 24 million deaths worldwide per year from cardiovascular causes with a average of over 66,000 per day and a total global cost that will rise from about $863 billion in 2010 to over $1 trillion, a figure that exceeds the GDP of the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden or Turkey.”

While all the realities in charge – Ad hoc associations, governments, hospitals and family doctors – deal with how help the population stay healthy, we can do our bestPerhaps changing/improving our diet: it’s never too late to intervene on our habits, and the heart will thank you. Here are some valuable suggestion that comes to us from the experts.

Foods that can cause a heart attack

As can be guessed, and luckily we add, there is no single food that can cause an event as serious as cardiac arrestbut there are many foods that increase blood cholesterol, and which trigger inflammation in the body: over time, the heart suffers from overexertion and, even as a result of multiple triggering factors, he gives in. There list of foods to avoidor at least reduce, is as follows:

Salt, salty and sugary foods preserved in oil or foods containing a lot of fat, such as mayonnaise, ready-made soups and sauces, as well as super-processed, industrial and/or fried foods;

sugary and/or carbonated drinks, alcohol and spirits;

cured meats and sausages and processed meats (e.g. frankfurters) because they contain large quantities of saturated fats.

Each of us runs higher or lower risks depending on different factorscome age, genetic predisposition, smoking, physical activity or not or being overweight/diabetes, but it is certainly always good to limit the consumption of the foods listed above. The best way to adopt a healthy diet suitable for your health situation is to contact your doctor or to an expert nutritionist.

What are the foods and habits that instead preserve our Heart

In addition to avoiding foods that are “harmful” to health as much as possible, we can also exploit the beneficial properties of other foodsand preferring them we can lower the risk to meet cardiovascular diseases.

A diet rich in fruits and vegetables in season it is without a doubt optimaland especially we can also adopt some healthy habits which will guarantee us greater health.

Drink lots of plain water although a glass of wine a day is generally not recommended;

although a glass of wine a day is generally not recommended; hire at least 2 or 3 portions of fruit and vegetables a day varying in type;

varying in type; prefer fresh cheeses and yoghurts to seasoned ones;

to seasoned ones; don’t miss it in your diet dried fruit, especially walnuts ;

; prefer Whole grains to refined ones that contain too many added sugars;

to refined ones that contain too many added sugars; use spices instead of salt and favor i fatty dressings of vegetable origin, such as Extra Virgin Olive Oil; the latter is not risky even when used at high temperatures.

By changing our eating habits, even slightly, and avoiding leading a life of excesses, the Heart will certainly benefit, as will the whole organism.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)