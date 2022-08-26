ROME – In Italy, the daily consumption of salt is almost double that recommended by the guidelines of the European Society of Cardiology: on average 9.5 grams per day compared to the recommended 5 grams. “But even a single gram of salt less per day is enough to reap great benefits and safeguard heart health“.

To say it is Ciro Indolfi, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (SIC), on the occasion of the opening of the congress of the European Society of Cardiology, in Barcelona. From the study published in BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health and conducted in China by Queen Mary University of London, it emerged that reducing salt intake by just one gram per day can lower systolic blood pressure levels on average by about 1. , 2 mmHg.

Not only that: according to the researchers, if this reduction were maintained, by 2030 in China, where the average consumption of sodium is 11 grams, about 9 million strokes and heart attacks could be avoided, 4 million of which would be fatal.

By continuing until 2040, up to 13 million cases of heart attack and stroke could be avoided. Scholars have also calculated that, if the WHO goal of lowering salt consumption by 3.2 grams per day were met by 2025, about 14 million cases of stroke and heart disease would be prevented.

“Salt – explains Indolfi – is an important part of our diet. This mineral is found naturally in some foods and in large quantities in processed foods. Its intake helps to balance fluid levels in the body, but the body requires it. just a small amount to conduct nerve impulses, contract and relax muscles and maintain the correct balance of water and minerals ».

Excessive consumption, in general, is associated with hypertension and increased cardiovascular risk factors which in turn lead to atherosclerosis, heart disease and stroke. And he concludes: «Even in Italy a small reduction in salt would allow great benefits, taking into account that in our country heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death with 240,000 deaths each year».