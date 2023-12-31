Heart attack, foods to avoid (but eat often). The cardiologist’s advice: “You must eliminate them”

The Best and Worst Foods for Heart Health

Cardiovascular health is essential for overall well-being, and good nutrition plays a crucial role in maintaining a healthy heart. In Italy, renowned cardiologists have raised concerns about the impact of certain foods on heart health, despite the popularity of the Mediterranean diet in the country.

Dr. Elizabeth Klodas, a cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic and founder of “Step One Foods,” has highlighted the dangers of consuming large amounts of refined foods, particularly popular snacks such as French fries. According to Dr. Klodas, these types of “junk” foods can seriously endanger heart health and should be eliminated from one’s diet.

In a recent article on CNBC, Dr. Klodas emphasized the risks associated with consuming snacks high in sodium and additives. She warned that excessive consumption of these foods can lead to increased blood pressure, weight gain, and negative effects on cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

In addition to French fries, Dr. Klodas also singled out nachos that are typically loaded with cheese, ketchup, and other high-additive, low-fiber sauces as harmful to cardiovascular health. These snacks are considered allies in the event of potential heart attacks or similar problems.

Instead, Dr. Klodas recommends opting for healthier alternatives such as hummus with vegetables, raw nuts, and fruits. She advises choosing foods that contain whole food fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, antioxidants, and vegetable oils that help lower cholesterol.

In conclusion, Dr. Klodas echoes the sentiment of nutrition and gastronomy specialist Michael Pollan, who famously said, “If you’re hungry, eat an apple. If you don’t want an apple, you’re not hungry.” The message is clear – making conscious and healthy dietary choices is essential for maintaining a strong and healthy heart.

