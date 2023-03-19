Home Health Heart attack for Jerry Calà, emergency operation in the night
Health

Heart attack for Jerry Calà, emergency operation in the night

by admin



Unlike what was reported by some newspapers, Jerry Calà’s conditions are good, and his life is not in danger. The actor’s staff, who have been living on Lake Garda, in Padenghe for years, gave the news. The illness occurred at night, in Naples, where Jerry Calà is working on a film.

It was 2 in the morning when the actor was taken ill, while he was at the Santa Lucia hotel where he was staying. Emergency services were promptly called. A 118 ambulance arrived on the spot and transported the popular actor to the Mediterranean Clinic in red code for a heart attack.

The 71-year-old is in Naples for the shooting of a film set between the city and Ischia, the title of the film is “Who kidnapped Jerry Calà: ransom is a problem”. Yesterday morning the actor’s managers, Alexander Intermite and Alexander Tempestini, intervened to clarify the situation: “Jerry Calà is fine, we inform you that between Friday and Saturday he underwent prompt surgery for a coronary stent in a clinic in Naples, the city where the actor is filming his new film. His condition is good. He trusts in a quick recovery and the return already in the next few days to work on the set of the film produced by Gianluca Varriale and from April live with the resumption of his tour“.



See also  A smile and a bow, so the dogs communicate in the game

You may also like

How to make potassium fertilizer yourself

AIDS, Aifa is preparing the historic turning point:...

Vitamin C, impressive benefits on physical activity: how...

Spahn is recruiting Mexican nurses

YouTuber spent $23,000 to buy all Nintendo 3DS...

Ukraine war: Buying iodine tablets makes no sense

Pier Attilio Trivulzio, who was the journalist found...

home fitness, 5 machines equipped with artificial intelligence

Elden Ring: Let Me Solo Her is replaying...

Trim beard: tips & product guide for shaving

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy