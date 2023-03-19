Unlike what was reported by some newspapers, Jerry Calà’s conditions are good, and his life is not in danger. The actor’s staff, who have been living on Lake Garda, in Padenghe for years, gave the news. The illness occurred at night, in Naples, where Jerry Calà is working on a film.

It was 2 in the morning when the actor was taken ill, while he was at the Santa Lucia hotel where he was staying. Emergency services were promptly called. A 118 ambulance arrived on the spot and transported the popular actor to the Mediterranean Clinic in red code for a heart attack.

The 71-year-old is in Naples for the shooting of a film set between the city and Ischia, the title of the film is “Who kidnapped Jerry Calà: ransom is a problem”. Yesterday morning the actor’s managers, Alexander Intermite and Alexander Tempestini, intervened to clarify the situation: “Jerry Calà is fine, we inform you that between Friday and Saturday he underwent prompt surgery for a coronary stent in a clinic in Naples, the city where the actor is filming his new film. His condition is good. He trusts in a quick recovery and the return already in the next few days to work on the set of the film produced by Gianluca Varriale and from April live with the resumption of his tour“.







