Is it possible to prevent acute and dangerous clinical episodes such as a heart attack? A recent research has pointed out the 5 symptoms that precede it.

Modernity and one lifestyle more complex than in the past have certainly had a significant impact on the individual’s clinical history.

The high use of packaged and industrial foodsoften rich in saturated fats and additives, together with the consumption of carbonated drinks and alcohol, can affect cardiovascular conditionsas well as the frenetic and pressing rhythms imposed by society.

Some potentially lethal pathologies, such as cancer, strokes and heart attackscertainly represent extremely widespread plagues, and are rightly defined as welfare diseases.

A recent study by theAmerican Heart Association showed a clear correlation between 5 symptoms which, even after a month, can precede sudden episodes of heart attack. Let’s find out what are the main alarm bells that should not be underestimated.

Heart attack: here are the 5 most common alerts

The American Heart Association of Dallas has looked into it 567 menaged between 35 and 65, recovering from a heart attack, subsequently drawing up the list of symptoms they shared before the acute episode.

Research has documented the 5 most frequent warning signs of a heart attack: in some cases, they occurred up to 4 weeks before admission to hospital. In this case, the report highlighted episodes of dizziness, chest pain, heart palpitations, fainting, and shortness of breath. 56% of the subjects analyzed reported suffering from chest compression, while 13% reported breathing difficulties. Only 4% of the test participants detected the other 3 symptoms, even though they largely shared them. The correlation is therefore evident. Therefore, if you recognize similar episodes, and you are aware of any genetic predispositions, promptly contact your trusted doctor, who will provide a professional assessment of your clinical picture.

Prevention is at the forefront

The prevention plays a fundamental role in avoiding the risk of a heart attack: here are some fundamental tips for maintain the health of the cardiovascular system. Beyond the hackneyed but always valid suggestions, such as quitting smoking, adopting a healthy diet and practicing constant physical activity, the Umberto Veronesi Foundation made an illuminating discovery.

Recent research has highlighted that the consumption of specific nutrients, such as beta-carotene, vitamins E, B6, C, and magnesium significantly slow down atherosclerosis in animals. Therefore, the study highlighted the tangible possibility that these substances can reduce the risk of heart attack in humans as well. As they say: health also and above all passes from the table, and an appropriate integration can make up for any nutritional deficiencies.