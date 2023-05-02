Heart attack in the gym in Loreto (Ancona): saved

Loreto (Ancona), 2 May 2023 – She was saved by the staff of the gym where she was training who, as soon as they saw her collapse to the ground, immediately used the supplied defibrillator avoiding the tragedy. It happened in the afternoon in a gym in Loreto where a 63-year-old was rescued following a heart attack. The woman had just finished exercising when she suddenly lost consciousness, falling to the floor.

The instructors, who rushed to understand what had happened to her, immediately understood the seriousness of the situation, starting cardiac massage and calling 112. An ambulance and the 118 self-medication were on site. The medical and health personnel continued with the resuscitation. Once the patient’s clinical picture had stabilized and her heartbeat resumed, we proceeded to the emergency transfer, in red code, to the emergency room of the regional hospital.