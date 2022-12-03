Heart attack could be avoided thanks to some warning signs that we don’t always heed. But is it really so?

Studies on our health continue to move forward and new research alerts us to possible solutions. In particular, this one we want to talk about refers to prevention.

We often hear of a heart attack or, more generally, just a heart attack. And, roughly speaking, everyone knows what it actually is. But if we go into more specific terms, we find that it is a very complicated situation. Indeed, we dare to say, more complicated than we can imagine. Heart attack is a condition that concernsprecisely, our heart which sees a partial or even total closure of a coronary artery. This means that some parts of the muscle cannot receive the necessary oxygen. As a result, death is reported for them.

However, it is always possible to save oneself if there is one acts very quickly. In particular, it is necessary that the subject who is suffering a heart attack receives cardiopulmonary resuscitation, consisting of two maneuvers involving the chest. Then, it is also always good to use a defibrillator, as a support, to bring the rhythm of our heart back to a normal trend and, therefore, similar to the previous one. After having briefly explained this situation in which many find themselves, a research has underlined a very interesting aspect of cardiac infarction.

First, however, we also want to focus on other situations dangerous to our health. In fact, other scientific research has been done on another problem people feel very much: cholesterol and how it can be fatal. Paying attention to your hands, and carrying out a particular exam, would even save us from lung cancer. That said, let’s get back to our research.

How to prevent a heart attack, everything we didn’t know until now

To tell us something more about this particular health situation, is a new research. The same wanted to emphasize that the heart attack is not always sudden. Indeed, more often than not, the same is preceded by symptoms to which, unfortunately, not much attention is paid. And, even, the same can occur a few months before the arrival of the heart attack.

The research was published on the website Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation, an American non-profit organization. The same, then, was illustrated in Dallas during the meeting held every year by the‘American Heart Association. Basically, according to experts, there are five symptoms to which we must be careful and which anticipate the arrival of a heart attack. These are the dizziness, chest pain, fainting, heart palpitation e difficulty in breathing.

The study conducted

The search took place in Portland, Oregon and they were considered 567 men who have had out-of-hospital cardiac arrest. These ranged in age from 35 to 65 years. The study showed that 56% of them suffered from chest pain and that 13% were short of breath. Finally, the last part, or 4% of them, had experienced dizziness, or had heart palpitations as well as fainting.

Basically, the researchers believe, 53 percent of these men actually experienced such warning signs before the actual heart attack. Also, another interesting aspect is that 80% of these symptoms occurred in a particular time frame. This period ranged from four weeks to one hour before the heart attack occurred.

Is what research says about heart attacks always true?

However, although the aforementioned study may bring about novelties regarding the analysis of the heart attack, it must be said that there are limits. The symptoms that we have previously listed could easily be linked to other more or less serious pathologies.

So, consequently, it is not said that anyone who experiences sensations like this is destined for a heart attack. Among other things, then, women were not taken into consideration and whether these symptoms could apply to them. Or, conversely, whether women can be “warned” by other signals than men.

Be that as it may, as the research proceeds along its natural path, we can only say that getting checked once in a while might be just fine. This until you know with certainty what are the real and only symptoms that anticipate a heart attack.

The information in the article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies published in medical journals. Therefore, they are not a substitute for medical or specialist advice, and should not be considered in formulating treatment or diagnosis.