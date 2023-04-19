Heart attack, men are treated better than women. Emergency, exams, palpitations: the differences

Gender differences are known to exist in several pathologies. In particular for those concerning the cardiovascular system, I have previously highlighted existing differences both in the risk factors (particularly hypertension) and in the development and in both medical and instrumental infarction therapy.

THE DIFFERENCES

In a recent issue of the magazine Journal of the American College of CardiologyLuke P. Dawson and his collaborators from the Department of Cardiology of the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne (Australia) have published a very interesting article on differences between men and women in epidemiology, quality of care, and long-term outcomes of patients with acute chest pain.

Over 200,000 individuals who arrived in Australian emergency departments with this symptomatology between 2015 and 2019 were considered. Their journeys were evaluated both before, during and after hospitalization to get a complete picture of the differences in the whole therapeutic cycle according to gender.

The time between call and arrival of the ambulance was the same in both sexes, but after initial access, women on average had a longer hospital transport time.

L’ANGINA

Furthermore, they were less frequently given an electrocardiogram or placed a venous cannula in the ambulance and less frequently than men the pain relief treatment or even the simple administration of aspirin.

Once women arrived at the hospital, they were evaluated by medical staff later than men and discharged from emergency departments later. Even those in whom the final diagnosis was acute coronary syndrome (heart attack or unstable angina) received worse treatment. Hospitalization in intensive care was 29% lower, as was the use of coronary angiography.

THE EMERGENCY

In addition, in smaller hospitals, the transfer of women to better equipped hospitals was 26% less. This resulted in a 24% higher 30-day mortality as well as a 68% higher emergency department re-admissions rate in patients whose chest pain was due to myocardial infarction than in men. The higher mortality or readmission to hospital of women therefore makes us understand that the entire emergency chain is of fundamental importance. In particular in heart attacks, where time is a fundamental component for saving the heart muscle and therefore for prognosis over time.

PALPITATIONS

It must be said that the delay or lack of diagnosis of heart attack in women is easier. In fact, women have many symptoms in addition to precordial pain. Nausea, vomiting, palpitations, tiredness, dizziness and shortness of breath, often more frequent in women than in men, can contribute to making the diagnosis more complicated and therefore lengthening the treatment times.

*Professor of Cardiology

Catholic University, Rome