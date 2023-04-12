A study published in Cell Stem Cell highlights the positive effects of engineered stem cells.

Heart rhythm finally regular, goodbye arrhythmias and cardiac arrests. For the first time one new method to repair the infarcted heart highlights the positive effects of engineered stem cells. In recent years it has emerged that transplanting heart cells differentiated from stem cells has great therapeutic potential, but exposes the patient to a very dangerous transitional periodcharacterized by severe heart rhythm disturbances, such as arrhythmias.

In this innovative study, the molecular mechanism that leads to an incompatibility between the still “immature” transplanted cells and those of the adult heart was discovered. And this affects the ability of immature cells to beat rhythmically in a similar way to adult pacemaker cells, but differently from the rest of the heart. Research results show, however, the absence of transplant-related arrhythmias when applying methods of gene editing (CRISPR/Cas9) to engineer stem cells. Once differentiated into the heart muscle, they no longer contract spontaneously, but only in response to an electrical stimulus such as that sent by the pacemaker.

“We were surprised by how many mechanisms induce a rapid spontaneous beat in immature cells: to obtain cells that follow the rhythm of the adult heart it took four gene modifications, and as many years of work”, explains Dr. Silvia Marchianofirst signatory of the study.

The results of the study, titled “Gene editing to prevent ventricular arrhythmias associated with cardiomyocyte cell therapy”, have been published in Cell Stem Cell, the most prestigious journal in the field of stem cells. A study co-ordinated by Alessandro Berterohead of the Armenise-Harvard Laboratory of Developmental Genomics and Cardiac Engineering at the Department of Molecular Biotechnology and Health Sciences of the University of Turin, and by Professor Chuck Murrydirector of the Institute for Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine at the University of Washington.

“In ongoing studies the efficacy of this treatment is being evaluated in larger preclinical cohorts – declared prof. Alessandro Bertero, who arrived in Italy thanks to funding from the Armenise-Harvard Foundation -. On the basis of the data obtained so far, we are optimistic that the engineered cells retain their ability to restore the contractile function of the heart damaged by a heart attack or other genetic pathologies that lead to the weakening of the heart muscle”.

The publication of the study comes immediately after the news of the funding of over 7 million euros, awarded by the Ministry of University and Research to the Department of Biotechnology and Health Sciences of UniTo as part of the tender for the Departments of Excellence, obtained thanks to the project EXPECT (EXcellence Platform for Engineered Cell Therapies).

The five-year project (2023-2027) focuses on anticancer immune cells already validated in clinical practice. Alongside this, building on the foundations laid in this work, the research group recently established by Professor Bertero aims to bring to Italy experimental therapies based on engineered cells also for the heart.

“In the UniTo Department of Biotechnology and Health Sciences, in addition to Professor Bertero, Professor Clare Ambrosein turn winner of the Career Development Award of the Armenise-Harvard Foundation – he declares Elizabeth Vitali, director of the Italian programs of the Foundation -. They are two of the 30 excellent scientists we have brought to Italy in over 25 years of activity. All are united by extraordinary results, in terms of the number and quality of publications and the ability to attract funding. This means that investing in research and in the most promising scientists, not necessarily Italian, means investing in Italy’s future”.

