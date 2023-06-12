Heart attack risk is 13 percent higher on Mondays than on other days

More than 300,000 people suffer a heart attack in Germany every year. Around 45,000 people die from it – 60 percent of them men and 40 percent women. Cardiovascular diseases and heart attacks are therefore among the most common causes of death in our country – even ahead of cancer.

Doctors from the Belfast Health and Social Care Trust and the Royal College of Surgeons in Northern Ireland have now found that fatal heart attacks are more common on Mondays. For the study, the scientists analyzed data from 10,528 patients in Ireland who were hospitalized with a serious heart attack between 2013 and 2018.

Major heart attacks are 13 percent more common on Mondays

These were people who had what is known as an ST segment elevation myocardial infarction (STEMI). In this heart attack, one of the main arteries in the heart that supply oxygen and blood to the heart muscle is blocked. As a result, the ECG shows so-called ST elevations instead of a baseline. The risk of dying from it is particularly high.

According to the study, exactly these infarctions occurred on Mondays

13 percent more common

than any other day of the week. “We found a strong statistical correlation between the start of the working week and the incidence of heart attacks,” quotes the “British Heart Foundation” study leader Jack Laffan, who presented the results at the British Cardiovascular Society conference in Manchester.

Altered sleep patterns may be the cause of the phenomenon

Researchers do not yet know why this conspicuous accumulation occurs, but they suspect, among other things, a connection with the sleep-wake cycle. “The cause is likely multifactorial, but based on what we know from previous studies, it’s reasonable to assume a circadian element,” Laffan said. For example, going to bed late at the weekend and sleeping late followed by getting up early at the beginning of the work week could lead to stress reactions in the body.

Previous studies have documented the Blue Monday phenomenon

Previous studies have already observed the so-called Blue Monday phenomenon. In 2014, for example, researchers at the Université Libre de Bruxelles found an 18 percent increase in heart attacks on Mondays compared to Saturdays. The 35-44 age group was hit the hardest.

A 2017 study from Canada even found an increased rate of sudden cardiac death with no known prior heart disease in younger men on Mondays. According to the study, the risk decreased with increasing age. Possible explanations for the phenomenon are the sudden increase in stress at work on Mondays combined with unhealthy behavior such as high alcohol consumption at the weekend.

The causes of the Blue Monday phenomenon must be researched

A connection between a higher risk of a heart attack and a higher risk of dying from sudden cardiac death has therefore been scientifically documented. Laffan called the Monday phenomenon a curiosity, but the scientists involved agree that their work provides important data. “This study adds to the evidence on the timing of the most severe heart attacks,” said Laffan’s colleague and co-author Nilesh Samani. Now, however, it has to be deciphered what makes them more likely on certain days of the week,” the researcher continues.

How to prevent heart disease and heart attack

The risk of heart attack increases with age. Although nothing can be done about it, certain risk factors can be significantly influenced. According to the German Heart Foundation, the following points are part of promoting heart health:

stress reduction

Sufficient exercise, preferably endurance sports such as hiking, cycling, jogging and swimming etc.

a balanced diet with lots of fruit and vegetables as well as whole grain products and little meat

avoid cigarettes

avoid alcohol

watch your blood pressure

Avoid or reduce obesity and belly fat

have a cardiological check-up carried out for the early detection of cardiovascular diseases

Heart attack – You should pay attention to these alarm signals

A heart attack can happen out of the blue without any warning. According to the German Heart Foundation, around 50 percent of all heart attack patients have symptoms that appear 24 to 28 hours beforehand. Since every second counts in a heart attack, those affected or those present should call the emergency doctor immediately on Tel. 112 if they experience the following signs, because they are alarm signals:

Severe pain and pressure in the chest

Shortness of breath without or with the slightest exertion

Massive tightness in the chest

severe burning in the chest

Cold sweat and cold, sallow skin

nausea and vomiting

pain in the upper abdomen

Symptoms in women are often not so clear

Because heart attacks are more common in men, they often go undetected in women. Because in women, the symptoms can be less clear or different. For example, the classic chest pain is often not as pronounced as in men. Heart attacks are also one of the most common causes of death in women. The risk increases especially after the menopause. In addition to the above symptoms in women, depression, sweating, tightness in the arms and unexplained tiredness can also occur.