New research has shown that heart attacks are not always sudden and unexpected, as in many cases these violent episodes can be preceded by specific symptoms

Traditions to overcome

It is commonly thought that the heart attacks they strike suddenly, but this is rarely the case. Aside from one complication you were unaware of, there are plenty of warning signs that can also strike well in advance.

Research presented at an annual meeting of theAmerican Heart Association in Dallas provides an overview of the most common symptoms preceding a heart attack in men. Among these, 5 specific ones have been identified:

chest pain

dizziness

shortness of breath

heart palpitations

fainting.

Read also: Heart attack: If you have this blood type you are more at risk of having a heart attack before the age of 60

I study

The study highlighted the common symptoms that preceded heart attacks in 567 men, aged 35 to 65 years. Nearly 80% of the symptoms occurred between four weeks and one hour before the cardiac arrest.

Of those who had symptoms, 56% suffered from chest painil 13% shortness of breath4% of dizzinessfainting or heart palpitations.

The research also revealed that 53% had symptoms before cardiac arrest.

However, the study has some important limitations; First, the findings suggest that any middle-aged man with chest pain or shortness of breath could be having a heart attack, but that’s not the case. The research also did not take into account the frequency of symptoms among the population of interest.

For example, in a cohort of one million middle-aged men, how many will experience chest pain or shortness of breath in a month? Even if 50,000 men develop symptoms, how many will subsequently have a heart attack? Of course, not all 50,000.

Despite this, what the results suggest is that it is essential to pay attention to the symptoms that may precede the heart attack and, above all, always consult your doctor in case of suspicious symptoms.

Follow us on Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube

Source: Sudden Cardiac Arrest Foundation

Could it be interesting for you: