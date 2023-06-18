Heart attack, the main risk factors: 5 simple tips to prevent it

To prevent a heart attack, which can kill even young lives, it is absolutely necessary to follow this lifestyle enclosed in five tips.

Heart problems and strokes can affect anyone, regardless of age. Obviously, however, we can help ourselves, with some behaviors that prevent the five main risk factors. So here’s what to change in your lifestyle to prevent this problem that can be lethal.

With the’myocardial infarction a part of the heart muscle goes into necrosis following the obstruction of one of the coronary arteries responsible for its circulation. Such a problem can happen at any age. Sometimes it is possible to overcome the drama, other times, unfortunately, the heart attack is fulminant and it is not even possible to activate the emergency services.

The worrying thing is the fact that anyone can be affected by a heart attack and that this can occur not only following an effort or a strong emotion, but also when we are at rest, without any previous warning. The most common symptoms identified by science are the chest pain, profuse cold sweat, feeling very unwell, nausea and vomiting.

And, speaking of science, before giving you our advice, we need to make a premise and a clarification that we always make when we talk about health and medicine. What we tell you, in no way wants to replace science. For any physical and health problem, this one we are talking about today, but also others of a less serious nature, always rely on doctors and specialists. We have always been against do-it-yourself treatments and, obviously, we strongly advise against entrusting yourself to charlatans who only want to steal your money.

The five tips to prevent heart attack

As mentioned, heart attacks can occur due to an unhealthy lifestyle. High blood pressure, for example, is a cause that can trigger it and, in this sense, smoking is certainly one of the main causes, as well as being seriously overweight, perhaps due to a too sedentary life. Therefore, take care of yourself, also paying attention to stress, which is another cause among the triggers.

And, then, the first piece of advice we give you is to adopt a healthy and balanced diet. Fruits and vegetables, from this point of view, would be perfect, while fats should be limited, if not banned, especially the heavier ones that come from fried foods and so-called “junk foods”. Connected with this, of course, the fact of keep our weight under control. Obesity is one of the main causes, because it strains the heart. And, then (as you can see we are proceeding in a cascade with a domino effect), fundamental physical activity which, not only keeps us in shape, keeps the heart trained and lowers stress, making good humor prevail.

Finally, as we said, smoking and alcohol should be limited (and better still, eliminated). The first above all. Second courses, on the other hand, can be drunk, but with great moderation. We can only conclude with what was said in the introduction, as regards the last piece of advice: rely on specialists, through specific and cyclical controls that can save your life.