Heart attack, the strange symptom that affects women | What to pay attention to

Heart attack is among the leading causes of death. There is one symptom that particularly affects women. Let’s see together what it is.

Men and women are biologically very different even when it comes to diseases. In this article, we explain to you what is a symptom that women should pay particular attention to to understand if they are about to suffer a heart attack.

Heart attack is one of the most dangerous pathologies that can affect a person and very often leads to rapid death. This is why it is essential to anticipate: knowing immediately recognizing the first signs is crucial to call for help and save his life. Or, of course, save it to another person.

It is a mistake to believe that heart attacks only affect people over 60 or smokers or very overweight or with heart problems. Surely these are factors that increase the probability of being hit by a heart attack but this does not exclude that young and apparently healthy men and women may also have it.

Heart attack: here is the symptom that affects women

A heart attack is the “death” of a tissue or organ that suddenly does not receive an adequate supply of blood and oxygen. The symptoms of this pathology are different and can also change according to the sex of the person affected. In particular women should pay close attention to a definite signal.

Heart attack, symptoms in women
Il cardiologist Furio Colivicchi – President of the National Association of Hospital Cardiologists (Anmco) – explained that the symptoms of a heart attack change a lot whether a man or a woman is affected. In men, the typical symptom is chest pain, like a vise.

Instead in women, unusual pain in the neck, shoulders or epigastric may appear, a nuisance that moves over the course of minutes and should not be underestimated at all. Symptoms, however, common to both sexes are wheezing and shortness of breath, tingling in the arms, nausea, vomiting and dizziness which would not appear to have a real cause.

Given the signs to pay attention to, now let’s move on to the practical part: what should we do if we realize that we are about to have a heart attack? If you are dealing with such symptoms it is crucial go to the emergency room as soon as possible for medical treatment. A heart attack can last a few hours or even days but it also risks being fulminant and leading to loss of consciousness and death in an instant.

It is essential, as with any other pathology, to try to prevent it having regular checkups and tests in order to notice in time if something does not work as it should. It is also crucial to follow a correct lifestyle: maintain a healthy weighteat plenty of fruit and vegetables, exercise regularly, sleep at least 8 hours a nightdo not smoke and avoid or limit alcohol, sugars and saturated fats as much as possible.

